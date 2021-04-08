April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week, and the theme is “Welcome to Your Library.” I would really like to take this opportunity to share with you what our libraries mean to me. I want to do that by sharing the story of a little library girl, a story that I recently shared at the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting.
This is the story of a young girl. She was taken to the Avon Park library to get her first card at 5 years old and then her family moved to Sebring a couple years later. She was a regular patron, well known to the staff. Her mom made her a special library books bag with her name sewn on it. She would fill this bag to the maximum with the 20-item limit.
This would be a weekly mom and daughters endeavor, and sometimes they would even visit the Lake Placid branch. She loved everything about the library.
Years passed as they often do, and she continued to grow up in the library. When she was 12 years old, she asked the children’s librarian if she could volunteer. The Sebring Library took a chance on this quiet 12-year-old and she began volunteering. She helped patrons, shelved books, and assisted the children’s librarian. She continued to learn and grow and fall more in love with the library.
She decided at 12 that she was going to be a librarian. She continued to volunteer until the county offered to place her on the work-study program available at the time. Over the years, amazing people supported her and gave her opportunities to learn and grow. She served in a variety of positions over the course of her time at the Sebring Public Library.
Library staff even remember her saying that she was going to be the “Mary Myers,” aka the library manager of Highlands County Libraries and the coordinator for the Cooperative one day. That was her dream. The Highlands County Library System – and the Heartland Library Cooperative – placed their mark on this young lady.
For those that are new to reading Library Lines – or just aren’t aware, I am the Highlands County Library System manager and the coordinator for the Heartland Library Cooperative. (Those are just fancy words for the person who loves the library the most). This is the story of me, my passion.
These positions are more than a job to me. These libraries are more than buildings with books. This is my home, a constant in my life. My heart healed several times from teenage heartbreak while shelving books. My first born grew inside me while I cataloged. I’ve met people and heard stories that shaped me into the person I am today. I learned job responsibility and how to work with others. I am, in part, a product of the libraries.
Our libraries welcomed me into every aspect of their functions and showed me what a library really is to the community. That is what we strive for in our public libraries. We welcome you and want you to feel as though the library is your second home – and that doesn’t just mean welcomed into the buildings.
We, of course, want you to visit our libraries and borrow physical materials. And we aren’t just carriers of books anymore. We have board games, puzzles, video games, movies, television shows, magazines, music – and a whole lot more. But we also welcome you to visit us “virtually.” Follow the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the Heartland Library Cooperative on Facebook. Visit our website, www.myhlc.org. Borrow e-books and/or e-audiobooks on Overdrive/Libby and Axis 360. Use Heritage Quest to research your family history. Learn something new on Universal Class. Finish that research assignment with the help of the Florida Electronic Library.
We want to encourage you to use all of the free resources at your disposal. We welcome you, always, to use the library to help you save money, make memories, achieve your goals, anything that will help make your life easier or better.
I hope you can feel the importance of our libraries and what impact, even if not obvious, our libraries have on the area. Please share with us the stories, the memories you have in our Highlands County Libraries.