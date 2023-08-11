A dozen youth from Highlands County were able to make some unforgettable memories at the third annual Wele Youth Leadership Camp and Conference on July 21-23.
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC) hosted the educational and fun weekend at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center.
Each year, the theme of the camp is different. This year’s them was “Financial Freedom.” What could have been a dry topic for kids was anything but with guest speakers Hassan Thomas and Theo “Theolodge” Jones. Theolodge is a stage name. Thomas and Jones both inspired the kids to know their worth, invest in their future and how to prepare for the future.
The kids were amazed with a flyboard demonstration on Lake Placid by World Champion Kristen Smoyer. After the performance the kids got lessons on the art of flyboard and were able to take their turn flying.
“It’s fun,” camper Niyonna Holden said. “I’ve never got to do anything like this on the water before.”
Holden was having more fun at camp than she thought she would.
“It’s better than I expected. I was afraid to sleep outside,” Holden said.
Eliza Moore attends Lake Placid High School. She said this was her first time at camp. She has learned a lot and had a blast.
“We want to thank Kristen, who donated her time, service and equipment,” said Evelyn Colon, with the HPNC. “We will never be able to repay her.”
“I learned that you have to stay consistent, be organized and save money in different ways,” Moore said. ”This is my first time at Wele camp. It’s different than I thought, and fun.”
The kids would not go hungry with Eliza’s dad, George Moore around. Moore, who is the owner of the Chop House Mobile Food Kitchen, donated and catered Saturday’s meals.
“Fin Lit” was the name of the financial freedom classes. Thomas literally wrote the book on financial wellness and it’s called “From College to COVID.” His book can be found on Amazon and he also has a podcast called FYI FLI. His class held the interest of the kids and included different types of ice breakers, games and exercises that camp counselor Tia Hobbs was instrumental in creating.
Thomas said there are a lot of different ways to make money for this generation such as with their phones, wash cars or mowing lawns. The key is to keep and grow that income, he explained.
“The true issue is not being able to manage that money,” Thomas said. “I really see it in my generation. They’re graduating high school, they’re graduating college and not understanding how to be a successful adult when it comes to finances.”
Thomas told the kids, everything starts with budgeting. He gives them two budgeting rules.
“The 50-30-20 and a lifestyle budget,” Thomas said. “I also give them different savings apps. Information is one thing, for young folks, it goes in one ear and out the other. But you can give them actual tools that they can use and play with.”
Thomas gave the youth apps that help in saving, such as Acorns that rounds up a purchase to the next dollar and puts it in an investment for the user.
“Every time your spending money, your saving money automatically,” Thomas said. “I like to give them actionable tools and actionable resources and pair that with personal stories of me actually using the app.”
He also said he tells kids the pros and cons of everything he teaches. Some real life examples that he showed the kids included the differences in loan rates with bad credit versus good credit.
“Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Thomas said.
Jones is from Lake Placid and is a rapper but said anything he has done, the kids can do. This brand is “Krew.” Jones wore a T-shirt with the logo on it. He said it stands for work but it is spelled backwards so in the mirror it reflects what the wearer needs to do.
“I’m trying to make working hard a new religion,” Jones said. “If you give part-time effort. You will get part-time results.”
He told the youth that whatever they do, do it at “110% everyday.” Jones said he “aspires to inspire.”
“Don’t leave anything on the table, because you can’t go back and get it,” said Jones.
Jones gave them straight talk and performed a cappella in “lyric form.” Theolodge’s music can be heard on all major music platforms.
The campers were able to attend at no cost to their families thanks to the generous support of community members and businesses. The camping package was about $5,000. More than $4,500 was raised. The Highway Park Neighborhood Council made up the difference.