SEBRING — Carol West may have retired from the United States Air Force in June but she’s not hanging up her uniform just yet. West is still serving veterans and their families in any way she can in her role as Assistant Veteran Service Officer for Highlands County.
West has realized her dream of retiring from as First Sgt. from the 927 Aerospace Medicine Squadron after life took her off course for a time. West came from a military background which gave her the passion to serve her country. Her father was a “lifer” with 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and her brother served 21 years in the U.S. Army. Both men were her inspiration and her encouragers.
West left the Air Force to raise her family after eight years and did not regret it. However, when she would see another woman in uniform, she had a longing to go back and finish out her original career plan.
Fast forward 20 years to a chance meeting with a recruiter, it turned out she could join again. After double checking and a lot of praying to make the right decision, she rejoined but the only spot available was as a reservist.
Don’t think West rejoined for the money — she took a demotion and had to change her job as it was war time and they needed her in the health care field at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, where she would serve her remaining 12 years.
West said she was unsure of what she wanted to do in her retirement because it hasn’t “kicked in” yet because she still has her day job. She will keep speaking at veterans events and wants to mentor young people. She would encourage young people to consider the service after graduation because of the educational opportunities, traveling and the chance to serve their country.
She frequently encourages others to stay in for 20 years if it is the right decision for them. Weigh the pros and cons of staying in before deciding. West made the right decision for her even though life as a reservist was not always convenient.
“If you’re active duty your job is Monday through Friday, eight to five weekend or whatever,” she explained. “As a reservists we have a drill calendar that lets us know what our weekends are unless you have it programmed in your head or in your phone. I, as a reservist. I have missed weddings, funerals, family reunions. I have missed out on so many things. So there was sacrifice when a lot of times something that I really, really wanted to do really bad, it fell on my drill weekend every time.”
In her county position, she sees veterans who have rejoined after several years of being out of the military but she said she has never seen anyone with a separation of 20 years like herself. First, she thought she should be “embarrassed” but then she realized with pride that she kept herself in great shape and lived a healthy lifestyle.
One thing West wants to do in her retirement is write a book of her journey through her military service.
“My book is going to be centered around a dream realized I was able to complete when I started in 2008,” she said. “I was able to finish and when people asked me about my book, I want to inspire, motivate and encourage.”
She shared a favorite quote from George Eliot that has become her life’s mantra: “It is never too late to be what you might have been.”
Sometimes a career path is sidelined because of life events or bad decisions.
“Whatever the case may be, whatever took you off your path that you wanted to be on, to me, it is never too late to go back and follow after it and get what you want. Follow that dream,” West said.
West’s retirement ceremony was bittersweet as her mother passed away just before it. However, West blew up a picture of her and her mom and placed it in an empty chair decorated in purple. When she received her flag she placed the flag on the chair to present it to her mother, thanking her for the support and prayers over the years.
“I would not be where I am today without God,” West said. “I have had a lot of people pray for me.”