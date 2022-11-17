According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine.
About 1% of the U.S. population, or 3.2 million people suffer from ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
If you have ankylosing spondylitis, over time, the inflammation in the joints and tissues of the spine can cause stiffness. In severe cases, such as with Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars, this may cause the vertebrae (bones in the spine) to fuse (grow together). When the vertebrae fuse, it can lead to a rigid and inflexible spine.
Many people with ankylosing spondylitis have mild episodes of back pain and stiffness that come and go. But others have severe, ongoing pain with loss of flexibility in the spine. In addition, other symptoms may develop if other areas of the body—such as the hips, ribs, shoulders, knees, ankles, and feet — are affected by the disease.
There is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis. Doctors recommend treatments that may include exercise and medications to help manage pain, control inflammation, improve posture and body position, and slow the progression of the disease. With treatment, most people with ankylosing spondylitis can have productive lives.
The most common symptom of ankylosing spondylitis is lower back and/or hip pain and stiffness. Over time, the symptoms may progress to other areas of the spine. The pain typically worsens during periods of rest or inactivity, which may cause some people to experience more pain during the middle of the night or after prolonged sitting. Usually, moving and exercise can help improve pain.
Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis vary from person to person. Some people have mild episodes of pain that come and go, while others will have chronic, severe pain. The symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis, whether mild or severe, may worsen in “flares” and improve during periods of remission.
Because the disease can affect other areas of the body, other symptoms may develop and may include pain, stiffness, and inflammation in other joints, such as the ribs, shoulders, knees, or feet.
Difficulty taking deep breaths if the joints connecting the ribs are affected. Vision changes and eye pain due to uveitis, which is inflammation of the eye have also been known to occur.
Fatigue, or feeling very tired, loss of appetite and weight loss, skin rashes and abdominal pain and loose bowel movements have been known to manifest.