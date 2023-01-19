On Jan. 10, guitar legend Jeff Beck died from a disease known as bacterial meningitis. His death has caused some to wonder what it is exactly and what needs to be known about this condition.
Below you will find information on the illness that was originally provided by hopkinsmedicine.org.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes (meninges) that protect the spinal cord and brain. When the membranes become infected, they swell and press on the spinal cord or brain. This can cause life-threatening problems. Meningitis symptoms strike suddenly and worsen quickly.
Bacteria or a virus can cause meningitis. Viral meningitis is more common, but bacterial meningitis is more serious. It can lead to brain damage, paralysis, or stroke. In some cases, it can be fatal.
Many different types of bacteria can cause meningitis. Vaccines are available that target many of these bacteria. For this reason, it’s important to know what’s causing meningitis. Even though all types affect the same area of the body, they can have different outcomes and need different treatments.
The most common symptoms of bacterial meningitis are painful, stiff neck with limited range of motion, headaches, high fever, feeling confused or sleepy, bruising easily all over the body, a rash on the skin and sensitivity to light
These are symptoms to look for in children: irritability, vomiting from a high fever, frequent crying, swelling of the head, lack of appetite and seizures (sometimes also seen in adults if the meningitis is advanced).
Symptoms typically come on quickly, in as little as a couple of hours or up to a day or two. If you think you or your child may have meningitis, go to an emergency room right away.
With quick treatment, many people with bacterial meningitis don’t have any permanent problems. However, even with prompt treatment, some may battle seizures, brain damage, hearing loss, and disability for the rest of their lives. Meningitis can be fatal and some people with this infection will die.
Key points about bacterial meningitis: If you feel like you’ve got the flu with unusual stiffness in your neck, it could be meningitis. Get any symptoms checked out and treated as soon as possible to help ward off complications.
Ask your healthcare provider about vaccines that may protect you from bacterial meningitis. If you’ve been around someone who has bacterial meningitis, call your healthcare provider to talk about how to keep from getting sick.