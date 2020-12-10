Rotary is a service club. It was started in Chicago by Racine, Wisconsin native Paul P. Harris in 1905.
It was first named Rotary because members met each week at another member’s place of business to enjoy lunch and become knowledgeable about each person’s area of work, expertise and to discuss how best they could serve their communities.
The motto of Rotary is “Service Above Self.” You will find Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries and territories. There are 35,000 clubs with 1.2 million members. Rotarians are invited as a guest in any club in the world. Many Rotarians visit other clubs as they travel. It is customary that when doing so, the visiting Rotarian will present a small flag specific to his/her club to that club and receive their flag to take back home. Clubs often display those flags at their weekly meetings to symbolizes their oneness with the world.
Rotary invites men and women into their membership, although initially it was a men’s only club. A typical meeting includes a breakfast, lunch or dinner. Reports are presented and upcoming plans and fund raisers discussed. A speaker is invited weekly to talk about a topic of interest. Each meeting ends with the members reciting the “Four Way Test:”
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and better friendship?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
It is the custom of Rotary that a new member is invited to deliver a presentation to the club telling of their education, occupation, interests, hobbies and family.
Rotarians live their motto of “Service Above Self” by planning fund raisers to support local charities and non profits as well as international programs for the betterment of mankind. Rotary supports the eradication of polio worldwide through its PolioPlus program. Polio is still a major disease in many third world countries. Over the years Highlands County clubs have contributed to PolioPlus and also supported hundreds and hundreds of local projects and needs.
Many Rotary clubs sponsor exchange programs where young high school students from other countries spend a year as a guest of a local club, while that club sponsors one or more students to another country. The students attend the local club’s weekly meetings and live with families of club members and attend local schools. It is a way to build worldwide friendships.
To help create future leaders Rotary also supports Interact. This high school program is designed to train young people to assure that America and the world will always have the leadership to assure a peaceful and safe place to live and raise a family.
Highlands County has seven clubs located in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid. Three meet in the morning, three at noon and one in the evening. To find out more about Rotary visit www.Rotary.org. You can visit LPNR.com (Make up meetings) to find the county clubs and how to become a member of a particular one.
If you are a young person just beginning a career, middle aged or elderly, consider a New Year’s resolution by becoming a Rotarian. It is a way to learn about your town, meet new friends and make a difference in your community.