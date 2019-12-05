Thanksgiving might be behind us, but the spirit of togetherness and family remains throughout the holiday season and it is with that in mind that I have asked my Lake Placid Memorial Library family what their favorite novels have been this year.
Deama is an avid reader and had to think for a moment about the many titles she’s poured over this year. She finally settled on “A Sparrow in Terezin” by Kristy Cambron, who is one of her favorite authors. This is the second installment in Cambron’s “A Hidden Masterpiece” series. The story “connect[s] across a century through one little girl, a Holocaust survivor with a foot in each world, [with] two women [who] discover a kinship that springs even in the darkest of times. In this tale of hope and survival, Sera and Kája must cling to the faith that sustains and fight to protect all they hold dear — even if it means placing their own futures on the line.”
Ilona is another voracious reader, who has been known to borrow an upwards of 800 items a year. However, it’s no surprise she loves “Daughter of Moloka’i” by Alan Brennert the most as Ilona is from Hawaii herself. “The book follows young Ruth from her arrival at the Kapi’olani Home for Girls in Honolulu, to her adoption by a Japanese couple who raise her on a strawberry and grape farm in California, her marriage and unjust internment at Manzanar Relocation Camp during World War II — and then, after the war, to the life-altering day when she receives a letter from a woman who says she is Ruth’s birth mother, Rachel.”
Laura is a savvy and up-to-date reader who is good about suggesting new titles and informed sources for reviews. Her favorite fictional read this year is “Happiness” by Aminatta Forna. “London. A fox makes its way across Waterloo Bridge. The distraction causes two pedestrians to collide — Jean, an American studying the habits of urban foxes, and Attila, a Ghanaian psychiatrist there to deliver a keynote speech. From this chance encounter, Aminatta Forna’s unerring powers of observation show how in the midst of the rush of a great city lie numerous moments of connection.”
Merry is part of our volunteer family here and is the manager of the Friends’ of the Library Used Book Store. I managed to corral her and after a little deciding, she told me that “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See has been her favorite book this year because she learned so much from it. “Mi-ja and Young-sook, two girls living on the Korean island of Jeju, are best friends who come from very different backgrounds. When they are old enough, they begin working in the sea with their village’s all-female diving collective, led by Young-sook’s mother. As the girls take up their positions as baby divers, they know they are beginning a life of excitement and responsibility but also danger.”
As for me, there was one book that really stood out. Its message is a bit ham-fisted, but I enjoyed the narrator so much that I wound up wanting my very own pet crow — and I know you’ll agree with me if you read it too. “Hollow Kingdom” is the debut novel by Kira Jane Buxton, who is one to watch. “S.T., a domesticated crow, is a bird of simple pleasures: hanging out with his owner Big Jim, trading insults with Seattle’s wild crows (those idiots), and enjoying the finest food humankind has to offer: Cheetos. Then Big Jim’s eyeball falls out of his head, and S.T. starts to feel like something isn’t quite right. His most tried-and-true remedies — from beak-delivered beer to the slobbering affection of Big Jim’s loyal but dim-witted dog, Dennis — fail to cure Big Jim’s debilitating malady. S.T. is left with no choice but to abandon his old life and venture out into a wild and frightening new world with his trusty steed Dennis, where he discovers that the neighbors are devouring each other and the local wildlife is abuzz with rumors of dangerous new predators roaming Seattle. Humanity’s extinction has seemingly arrived, and the only one determined to save it is a foul-mouthed crow whose knowledge of the world around him comes from his TV-watching education.”
We hope you’ll give one of our staff picks a try or come discuss with us your favorite novel this year. All books mentioned are available for free at your local library.