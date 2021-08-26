You can consider this “Part II” of last week’s attempt to clear up some bands names of people who were never in the band that was named after them. If you’ve ever uttered those infamous word’s, “which one’s Pink,” this list is for you.
From swampland.com:
Molly Hatchet:The band took their name from a legendary Southern prostitute who supposedly mutilated and decapitated her clients.
From songfacts.com:
Jane’s Addiction
:
The Jane in Jane’s Addiction is Jane Bainter, who was group founder Perry Farrell’s roommate. They lived together, with about a dozen other people, in a Hollywood house where all kinds of creative debauchery took place. Jane was an addict. Naming the band after her was Farrell’s way of saluting Jane, who also inspired their song “Jane Says.”
Marilyn Manson:This one is a combination of actress/bombshell Marilyn Monroe and psychopath/cult leader Charles Manson. The mashup conveys both glamor and horror, which is what Brian Warner was after when he took the name.
Marilyn Manson is technically a band, and also the name of their frontman. The many members over the years often took similar serial killer/wholesome-female-archetype monikers:
Twiggy Ramirez (British actress Twiggy, Richard Ramirez)
Gidget Gein (Gidget from the ‘60s Sally Field sitcom, Ed Gein)
Daisy Berkowitz (Daisy Duke, David Berkowitz)
Olivia Newton Bundy (Olivia Newton-John, Ted Bundy)
The Hollies:
A British group named after an American. Their name comes from Buddy Holly, who was a big influence on the group. They took the moniker in 1962, three years after Holly was killed in a plane crash at 22.
Led by Allan Clarke and Graham Nash, the Hollies were one of the biggest hitmakers in the UK into the early ‘70s. Nash moved on to Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1968.
Paul Revere and the Raiders:
Seems obvious but the group was not named after the patriot whose midnight ride in 1775 let American forces know the British were coming. Paul Revere (real name: Paul Revere Dick) was a member of the group. When the band signed a record deal, they were The Downbeats, but when the label learned they had a Paul Revere in the group, they suggested Paul Revere and the Raiders, which also gave them a Revolutionary War gimmick.
Uriah Heep
:
A fictional character created by Charles Dickens in his 1850 novel “David Copperfield.”
Greta Van Fleet:
The band was formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan, in 2012 by twin brothers Josh and Jake Kiszka, their younger brother Sam, and Kyle Hauck. The band name was created when Hauck heard a relative mention Gretna Van Fleet, a local resident. The slight adjustment to the first name came with Ms. Van Fleet’s blessings. The group bears an amazing musical and vocal resemblance to Led Zeppelin in their early years. Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant once said of Van Fleet, “they are Led Zeppelin I,” a reference to his band’s first record.
Van Der Graaf Generator:Named after Robert Jemison Van de Graaff, an American physicist, noted for his design and construction of high voltage generators.
Dead Kennedys:
For a punk band aiming to challenge the establishment, naming yourself after the Kennedy clan and their unfortunate history certainly turned some heads.
Mookie Blaylock:
Pearl Jam’s first band name was from a star basketball player of the same name, but was changed because of legal concerns.
Brian Jonestown Massacre:
Brian Jones was an original member of the Rolling Stones.
Tesla:Named after the 19th century electrical engineer and scientist — not the car.
Dropkick Murphys:Named after wrestler and alcoholic rehabilitation facility operator John “Dropkick” Murphy.
Flogging Molly:
In an interview with Kerrang magazine, the band stated that the name comes from the bar Molly Malone’s that faithfully supported the band from the very beginning, “We used to play there every Monday night and we felt like we were flogging it to death, so we called the band Flogging Molly.”