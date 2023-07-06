What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlandsnewssun.com.
Rick Arnold - Friday, July 7, at 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Rick Arnold - Friday, July 21, at 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Musical Bingo - Friday, Aug. 4, from 7-9 p.m., at Ramon Theater, 15 E. Wall St., Frostproof. Get down and boogie to the easiest way to win free tickets to the theater’s shows and have fun. The rounds are played with a card like Bingo, but it’s more like Name That Tune. The event is hosted by DJ Swift, and Beyond All Smoke Ribs will be there cooking up the tastiest food.
Fourth Annual Bulls & Bands - Saturday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m., at Mosaic Rodeo Arena, 2450 NE Roan St., Arcadia. Enjoy an evening of freestyle bull fighting, food and music provided by country music artists Craig Morgan, Mark Chestnutt and Craig Campbell. VIP tables and standing floor tickets available by calling 863-494-2014.