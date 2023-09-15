What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlandsnewssun.com.
Rick Arnold - Friday, Sept. 15, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Rick Arnold - Friday, Sept. 22, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Islandview Restaurant & Pub, Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club, 5223 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858. Call 863-382-1191 for reservations to Islandview.
Double Trouble x 2 - Saturday, Oct. 7, Tropical Winery, 2690 U.S. 27, Lake Placid. All live country and rock ‘n roll favorites with brother/sister duo collaborating with the duo of Sister Violins making three fiddlers in the band along with electric and acoustic guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo and more. For details, call 863-812-6996.