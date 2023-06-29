What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@highlandsnewssun.com.
Calico 80s Band - Friday, June 30, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring.
Independence Weekend Car & Bike Show - Sunday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m., at American Legion Post #25, at 1490 U.S. 27 N., Lake Placid. There will be live music by Rob Stotz playing oldies, door prizes, grilled food and 50/50 drawing.
He Said She Said - Sunday, July 2, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., Avon Park Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park. Free admission. For details, go to www.hesaidshesaid.com.
Miss Firecracker Pageant - Tuesday, July 4, at 5 p.m., at Donaldson Park, in downtown Avon Park. Contest for ages 19-25. For details, call Kerri Bryant at 863-245-6455.
Patriotic Revue - Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. It’s a free show. Food being sold to raise money for the scholarship fund.
Rick Arnold - Friday, July 7, at 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Rick Arnold - Friday, July 21, at 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Playing dance music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. This is open to the public. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Musical Bingo - Friday, Aug. 4, from 7-9 p.m., at Ramon Theater, 15 E. Wall St., Frostproof. Get down and boogie to the easiest way to win free tickets to the theater’s shows and have fun. The rounds are played with a card like Bingo, but it’s more like Name That Tune. The event is hosted by DJ Swift, and Beyond All Smoke Ribs will be there cooking up the tastiest food.