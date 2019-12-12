As the Christmas season begins, sometimes a little too early for some people, there is a lot of hustle and bustle. Houses lit up with lights and decorations, stores play holiday classics through their speakers, Christmas trees going up, and the air becoming chillier are a few signs that it’s Christmastime.
One of my personal favorite ways to ring in the Christmas season are Hallmark Christmas movies! Did you know that some of the beloved Hallmark movies are based on the books we have right here in the Heartland Library Cooperative? Here are a few suggestions.
The popular romance author Debbie Macomber has had a couple of her works turned into Hallmark movies. “Dashing Through the Snow” tells the story of Ashley and Dashiell, who are both trying to get to Seattle before Christmas. All flights are full and there is only one rental car left. So, they decide to ride together. Of course in Hallmark movie fashion, they run into trouble along the way. Puppies, a snow storm and the FBI are all involved in their crazy adventure. The book is packed with lots of laughs, holiday cheer and warm fuzzies.
Other books by Debbie Macomber that have been made into Christmas movies and are available in our library system include: “Mr. Miracle,” “Trading Christmas,” and “Mrs. Miracle.”
“The Christmas Train,” by David Baldacci, tells the story of a war journalist Tom. Tom has had an altercation with an agent at Airport Security and has been ‘grounded.’ Therefore, he has to travel by train from Washington D.C to L.A for Christmas. While on the train he runs into his old college sweetheart. While this one seems to stray far away from Baldacci’s normal work, being called joyous, funny, and romantic, most reviewers agree it is a great addition to his long list of notable reads. Loyal Baldacci readers will enjoy the mystery and twists and turns along the way.
Avon Park Public Library has both the book and movie, making it easy to read and watch them to compare.
Richard Paul Evans is another author who has had multiple books turned into Hallmark movie manuscripts. “In A Perfect Day,” Robert Harlan appears to have it all. When it seems like things couldn’t get better, he meets a stranger that tells him he only has a short amount of time left to live. At first Robert is skeptical of the stranger, but when he begins to reveal secrets no one but Robert knows, he is almost convinced the stranger is an Angel. In the book you will read about how Robert’s perspective is changed while he figures out what really is most important to him.
Richard Paul Evans has a long list of Christmas books, some of which do not have matching movies, but are all reviewed as good holiday reads.
Find these, and many more holiday books and movies at your local public library. All Highlands County libraries have Santa visits planned for this month. Call your home library, or maybe a library you haven’t gotten to visit yet, to see what fun things they have planned.