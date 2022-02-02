Many people question why we need Black History Month or any of the other cultural heritage months for that matter. First, we must understand that celebrating Black history (or Asian-American Pacific Islander, LatinX, Jewish or Native American) does not imply that any other heritage is of lesser value or minimize its importance. Second, we must accept that knowing all histories of all cultures, faiths and persuasions helps us better understand ourselves and the world in which we live. This, in turn, helps us be better – better parents, sisters, friends and neighbors. It helps us truly contribute to our communities in the most positive and meaningful way.
As Americans, we are fortunate to have such an incredibly diverse population. One that is praised and admired throughout the world. Celebrating this diversity shows our strength. Standing upon the foundation built of the common histories of all Americans is how we build a framework for the future.
In order to create this framework, we need to understand who we are and develop a sense of self. This only happens when we are able to learn about our history. History tells us the story of how our nation and our society came to be. It tells us where our ancestors came from and who they were. It gives us the ability to appreciate the legacies we have inherited. History gives us the tools we need to be good citizens. When we see and hear our history we gain a sense of how we fit into the story of our city, our country and the global community. This privilege belongs to all Americans.
Through the celebration of cultures that are often excluded from the national conversation we see and hear all peoples’ histories and discover how they intertwine with our own. History is more than just the record of nations, leaders, and wars. It’s packed with tales of how someone stood up for what they believed in, or died for love, or worked hard to make their dreams come true. It’s the story of us; all of us. Black history is the history of our nurses and doctors, leaders and inventors, teachers and first responders, neighbors and friends. Black history is our American history.
Facts about Black History Month:
1) Black History Month first began as Negro History Week in 1929.
2) Carter G. Woodson, the “father of Black history,” launched Negro History Week.
3) February was chosen because it is the month of the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas who both helped end slavery.
4) Black History Month as we know it today first began in 1976.
5) Republican President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month and urged Americans “to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every endeavor throughout our history.”
6) In 1986, Congress passed National Black History Month into law.
7) Black History Month provides us an opportunity to understand Black history apart from racism and slavery; a time to focus on Black achievement and appreciate the contributions Black people have made to this country. (For instance, we all learned about Thomas Edison creating the light bulb. What we didn’t learn is that a Black man named Lewis Howard Latimer made the light bulb safer, longer lasting, and more affordable, enabling its use in our everyday lives.)
Celebrate Black History Month at your library with the following books and movies:
1) “Hidden Figures” (920 LEE/DVD): “The story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.”
2) “If Beale Street Could Talk” (DVD): “A young woman embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn’t commit.”
3) “Fences” (813.54 AUG/DVD): “A working-class African-American father tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life.”
4) “Their Eyes Were Watching God” (813.54 HUR/DVD): “The epic Florida tale of Janie Crawford, whose quest for identity takes her on a journey during which she learns what love is, experiences life’s joys and sorrows, and comes home to herself in peace.”
5) “Sounder” (J FIC ARM/DVD): “The oldest son of a loving and strong family of black sharecroppers comes of age in the Depression-era South.”
6) “Loving” (DVD): “A young couple’s interracial marriage in 1958 sparks a case that leads to the Supreme Court. Based on the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving.”
7) “Southside With You” (DVD): “Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989.”
8) “Glory” (DVD): “Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States’ first all-African-American regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry.”
