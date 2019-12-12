LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Noon Rotary pulled off its huge fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, to the delight of everyone in attendance. In fact, the event drew a crowd that ranged from families to the ‘who’s who in Highlands County’ and left everyone happy.
Over 88 corporate sponsors contributed to the success of this annual extravaganza. Having raised over $380,000 over the past 15 years, the Noon Rotary has helped many high school seniors go on to college with generous scholarships. Adding to that, this year’s theme ‘Celebrate America’ will help more military veterans get to go to Washington, DC on the ‘Freedom Flight’ program.
In addition to the sponsors, it took a ton of volunteers from the community to organize and run the event. Patty McFetridge has been in Rotary for 10 years now. She’s the president of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary and had the responsibility of making everything happen. She credits Josh Test, the event chairperson, with doing an excellent job.
This year’s Wild Game Dinner had a different venue. It moved to a wooded area, just south of Placid Lakes, about 5 miles southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. The land had to be prepared so visitors could safely navigate through the parking lot and the area where over 15 vendors tents were set up. Plus, larger tents were needed for the silent auction. A grandstand stage was also erected for the Josh Blevins Band and the live auction.
What makes this annual happening so interesting is the food. It’s not your average fare. There’s a reason it’s called a Wild Game Dinner. Here’s a partial list of what was available: frog legs, gator tail, swamp cabbage, fried turkey, venison, quail, wild hog and hot dogs.
Maybe we should explain the term hot dogs. Since this year was about honoring America, what could be more American than hot dogs? The choices were buffalo dogs, alligator dogs, elk dogs, antelope dogs, rabbit dogs, wild boar dogs and more. Of course, the free beer, wine, and soft drinks were available to wash them down.
Ice cream was made on site to go with the ‘snake cake.’ Or you could enjoy corn-on-the-cob dipped in a crock of butter. Some doctors said it was OK to make an exception, and approved the use the salt shaker too.
The atmosphere was certainly out of the ordinary, with limited lighting, a rustic setting and somewhat uneven footing. But, heck, you were out in the woods! Luckily, the weather was perfect and there weren’t any bugs. Instead of chairs or bleachers, rows of hay bales were the place to sit and enjoy the music and participate in the live auction.
Another highlight this year was the expanded VIP or Elite tent. For doubling the price of a ticket, you could arrive an hour early, get special parking, have two gourmet chefs making the food, enjoy mixed drinks, plus, have a chance to win a Royal Caribbean cruise.
Many of the ticket holders came dressed in western wear. But Ann Hamilton of Sebring had the most fitting outfit of all. She wore her safari clothes and carried an armadillo purse. Hamilton’s family owns LaLa Land, a secluded spot in the county where exotic African animals live.
To go along with the rustic setting, Earl Ellerbee and his daughter Evelyn Creel wore ‘Daniel Boone’ type gear and had an antique looking display, complete with a wooden rocking chair.
Mat Delaney belongs to Rotary and was on hand to take pictures of the event. But when he saw a large painting of a big buck he had to stop and admire it. It was part of the many items to be auctioned off. A week-long stay at Phil Bennett’s, Farmer Phil’s cabins clustered in the mountains in upper state New York was another desired auction selection.
It will be hard to beat this year’s Noon Rotary Wild Game Dinner, but planning is already underway. McFetridge would like to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, Rotarians and those who purchased tickets for supporting this worthy cause. See you next year!