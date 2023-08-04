Retirement is defined as no longer having an active working life. Some people are semi-retired, which for them is the perfect combination of relaxation and still doing meaningful work. They get to enjoy life in so many ways, feeling energized and inspired.
The Party Dance Crew at Tanglewood in Sebring is a group of these semi-retired people who never seem to stop.
They volunteer so that others can benefit from their dedicated efforts. This group of tireless individuals include Deb and Gene Gitro, Jan and Jim Carbaugh, Jackie and Bill Mogilski, Barb Butcher, Kay and Gil Randall and Robbin and Jose Olarte.
While there are others that assist with their projects, this is the core group. The Party Dance Crew holds regular dances at the Tanglewood Clubhouse that are open to the public as well. Their schedule can be found on their Facebook page, Party Dance Crew of Tanglewood.
“We all work together,” Deb Gitro said. “We want to thank everyone that has come out and supported us, those that donated supplies as well as those who gave cash. Without this help we would not be able to do any of these important projects.”
Gitro said that over the years they have donated to 15 large projects including Joy for All Christmas Wishes, Sheriff’s Department Christmas Bicycle Collection, Hands for Homeless, A Heart Like His, Peace River Women’s Shelter, The After School Spot, Avon Park Youth Baseball and American Legion Post 69 Friendship Party.
“Our school this year is Fred Wild Elementary,” Gitro said. “We started our projects three year ago when Fred Wild needed a library. We collected $485 to give them a start.”
“Fred Wild is in a very poor district,” Jan Carbaugh added. “They are so nice and so very appreciative. We love helping them when we can.”
Tables were filled in the clubhouse with items such as sanitizer, cleaning wipes, tissue, paper towels, backpacks, computer and notebook paper, pens and pencils, markers, glue, crayons, colored pencils, storage bags, pencil boxes and even headsets.
“We were told that the students often had issues with headsets as the wires are so fragile, so we decided to get some of those this year,” Gitro added.
The Party Dance Crew received a donation of a large hand-made quilt from the Denim and More Club at Tanglewood. The quilt was made by a 97-year old winter resident, Vivian Johnson. The money from the raffle allowed them to purchase even more school supplies.
Johnson has donated quilts, clothing and other items that she has made for raffles and still enjoys her hobby. She sews, quilts, knits and crochets.
The items collected were packed up and taken to Fred Wild Elementary in Sebring on Monday, July 31. However, that is not the end of their collection. Items can be brought to the Turn 2 Brewery, which is located on the service road to Tanglewood, behind Dollar General, from 12-8 p.m., this Sunday, Aug. 6.
These items will also be donated to Fred Wild. If anyone has questions or wants to donate, contact Deb Gitro at 863-991-3993.