AVON PARK — The Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of South Florida State College has a 1,400-seat state-of-the-art theater.
Since 1984 it has been the “go to” place to see world class entertainment right here in Highlands County.
The theater, in a normal year, presents 10 matinee shows, usually on Tuesdays starting at 1:30 p.m. and eight to 10 Artist Series productions weekly at 7:00 p.m. during the winter/spring season. They range from tribute shows to Broadway plays, to musical dance performances. Another smaller cozy theater on campus is home to three to four jazz concerts.
This season the theater had a number of cancellations as performers chose not to travel. However many entertainers did not cancel, knowing that the theater took great precautions to keep attendees safe with social distancing. American Sweethearts and the Celtic Angels show last week was wonderful.
Shows are still scheduled March through June, four of them, via a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Wildstein Center staff includes a sound and a light technician, volunteer manager, box office staff, house managers, a work study and social media assistant and over 100 volunteer ushers. Entertainers also bring their own staff. Shows sometimes require crews between six and 60 people, assuring first-class entertainment. The theater also has a 15-member advisory committee of residents from Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties.
The staff is led by Cindy Garren, M.F.A., who has been Director of Cultural Programs since 2014. Theater attendees see Garren as she walks on stage to greet the audience prior to every show. She usually appears on stage dressed in an outfit that fits the performance. Her vibrant personality and sense of humor sets the stage for a wonderful evening of entertainment.
Making pre-performance announcements is just a minor role that Garren plays. She is literally responsible for every show and it is a Herculean task. You can sum up her work in two words, “networker” and “negotiator.”
Garren grew up in Nanticoke, Pa. She received her B.A. in Theater from Penn State, University Park, and her M.F.A degree in Theater from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is also a graduate from the School for Public Management, International Association of Auditorium Managers. In 1999 she was a member of that year’s Super Bowl Entertainment Committee. Besides her work at SFSC she volunteers with the United Way of Central Florida and the Tourist Development Council of Highlands County.
Garren has worked as a Major Gifts Officer for the Red Cross in Pennsylvania and was CEO of the Girl Scouts for 5 1/2 years in Penn. She served as executive director of Broward State College’s concert hall which is the home of the Miami City Ballet. Garren said, “I’ve loved and been involved in theater since the 4th grade.“
The average cost to bring one performance to the Wildstein Center is $22,500. That does not include hotel costs to house the entertainers, food, marketing, advertising, copyright fees or software needed to handle ticket sales.
Garren said that she is two years out finding and arranging shows for a given season. One performer took her four years to schedule. Every year she attends a National Booking Conference in New York City. During that time she travels the Big Apple attending various shows to search for appropriate entertainment for SFSC. She also attends another traveling booking conference. She is called regularly by booking agents and checks out other shows happening throughout Florida.
Garren is excited to announce a Kaleidoscope Series of four shows she is brining via a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are required and are available four per family. Visit sfscARTS.org for details. Garren said, “The free events bring people here who usually cannot afford a show ticket. It also introduces our regular attendees to new venues.”
“We were denied a grant the first two years that I applied. This year we received a $10,000 gift to present four diverse performances.” commented Garren. Seeking a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts is very competitive. Most grants are only awarded to major arts organizations. Receiving this grant speaks to how positive the Wildstein Center is regarded.
Daniela Soledade will perform Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. She interprets bossa nova classics and puts a Brazilian touch on jazz standards.
The Lee Boys will perform April 10 at 7 p.m. They play “sacred steel” music rooted in Gospel infused with rhythm and blues, jazz, rock, funk, hip-hop, country and African music.
An award winning animated film, “The Breadwinner’ will be shown April 15 and again April 16 at 7 p.m. It is the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. It is a story with the potential to unite and heal.
Rudram Dance Company will visit June 19 at 7 p.m. They will make it easy for the audience to experience the grandeur of Indian classical dance. It will be an ideal performance both enlightening and inspiring.
Highlands County can thank former college President Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius for her vision. She felt the community needed a theater offering many types of entertainment if we were to attract families and retirees to move here. The Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is now a testimony to that vision.
The Center’s curtain will rise again with shows planned for the 2021-2022 season. They will be revealed May 1. You can join over 58,169 residents and tourists who have attended one or more of the Wildstein Center’s many events.
Tickets sales start in August. Businesses and individuals can benefit from season and individual show sponsorships. “Our ticket prices are reasonable but only cover 49% of the cost of a show. That is why our sponsors are so important to us,” said Garren.
Call the theater at 863-784-7178 to find out how you can become a sponsor or a volunteer usher for the 2021-2022 season.