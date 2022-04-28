SEBRING — On Saturday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Highlands Hammock Park presents William Florian, former lead singer of the New Christy Minstrels. Florian’s performance is the last concert of this season’s Music in the Park series. Florian, who played with one of the most popular folk groups of the 1960s, will take concert-goers on a musical journey of folk and pop from those years and the early 1970s. He will be playing the music of Peter, Paul & Mary, the Mamas & the Papas, Pete Seeger, John Denver, Neil Diamond, and the Beatles as well as his own original, inspiring compositions.
Highly interactive, he will engage the audience in singing along on Beatles’ favorites and play tribute medleys to Bob Dylan, John Denver and Neil Diamond. A master entertainer, Florian peppers his performance with amusing stories about breaking into the business and shares anecdotes and warm memories of his fellow artists.
This wonderful, intimate and uplifting show will delight all ages and bring smiles to aging baby-boomers who will recall how “folk” dominated music in cafes, coffee houses and folk clubs in cities across America from New York’s Greenwich Village to the San Francisco Bay. CDs will be available for sale at the concert. Check out www.florianmusic.com.
Concert admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to 8 people, are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and enjoy an evening of classic folk and pop music under the stars. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs! Food and beverages are provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store.
Music in the Park concerts are sponsored and hosted by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. All proceeds benefit park improvements. Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their new website www.friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.