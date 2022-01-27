LAKE PLACID — Despite the cold wet morning Saturday, PAWsitive Effects’ Winter Tails was a success from all accounts. Thanks to the adoption event in Stuart Park, 23 animals found their forever homes and eight more adoption applications are being processed.
PAWSitive Effects founders Gini and Steve Shevick called Winter Tails a “huge success” despite the “raw” weather. PAWsitive Effects is a 501 C3 nonprofit who helps local animal rescue shelters and their animals. Several local animal rescue groups brought their adoptable cats and kittens, dogs and puppies to meet and charm potential owners. And charm they did, seven cats and 16 dogs were adopted and eight adoption applications were processed.
“Our mission has always been to get animals adopted and that happened,” Gini exclaimed.
Normally, PAWsitive Effects hosts the its big adoption event in the fall, however the events had to be canceled in light of the pandemic.
“We are so happy to have been able to host this event after two canceled Barktoberfests during COVID,” Gini said.
While new homes for the animals were forged, others spent the day shopping vendors with a wide variety of goods for pet lovers from pet themed jewelry, aprons, dog and cat beds, matching leashes and collars and clothing for Fido and Fifi. Gayle Wilkins, owner of Imagine This... sewed animal-themed aprons and handbags from recycled materials.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services also had a booth. Staff members were kept busy by placing 31 microchips in pets. The microchips help reunite lost pets with their owners if they get loose.
DJ Eric Morado kept things lively with family-friendly music playing throughout the day. Toby’s Clowns spread smiles and glitter by face-painting the youngsters. A silent auction took place with all sorts of items for the home and hound. Perfectly wrapped gift baskets were filled with items from fanciful to practical. Volunteers sold raffle tickets, took donated food, accepted donations, helped with set up and clean up. Some volunteers have been with PAWsitive Effects for years.
“We can’t thank all who helped make this event possible and opened their hearts homes and wallets to fulfill our mission of helping local animals in need,” Gini said.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler judged the cat and dog costume contest, yes, cats competed too. He found the wagon full of dogs and cats guilty of cuteness overload in the first degree (place). The wagon’s theme was Bob Marley’s “One Love” band and was owned by Anna Maria Yap, whose animals have also posed as pirates in other costume contests.
“The costume contest didn’t disappoint with adorable costumes,” Gini said.
“This is so much fun,” Abigail Taylor said as she showed off her tiny “princess” chihuahua.
Taylor had never been to a PAWSitive Effects adoption even and brought her dog to become more socialized. She said she would be sure to attend any others.
While some were looking for a new pet to bring home, others were simply “window shopping” and were not ready to take on a new animal. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Lake Placid Junior and Juniorette Woman’s Clubs hosted a booth where youngsters could “adopt” a plush pet of their own and could color out of books provided.
“It’s for an awesome paws,” Melissa Barlaug, GFWC Junior member said. She meant the pun.
The Southern Grill Taco Truck kept everyone fed for lunch; they were so busy they had to make a run to the grocery store to feed everyone. Snow Storm provided tasty shaved ice treats for humans and pups alike.
Reverend Jeff Grossman blessed the animals. Carma Szlosek and Weston Raulston came to the event looking for a dog and they struck gold in Froggy, a little brown puppy. They lost their dog but COVID hit and they didn’t get out to find another. The two were thrilled with their new little buddy.
Volunteer Sue Clark said the volunteers come from near far, even out of state. Gini Shevick stated the volunteers are the backbone of the entire event. She also said the event couldn’t be possible without the sponsors.
“The public was so generous with their donations and really enjoyed all the activities,” Gini said. ‘All of the sponsorship donations and public donations during Winter Tails will be distributed back to the local attending rescues.”
The Shevicks are anticipating the return to a normal schedule in October, so don’t worry if you missed out on Winter Tails.
“We are scheduled to host our annual Barktoberfest on Saturday Oct. 1 2022 at Stuart Park in Lake Placid,” Gini said.