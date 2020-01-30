SEBRING — Snow in Sebring? Absolutely! WinterFest 2020 brought 14 tons of snow to the Sebring International Raceway last Saturday, Jan. 25. The unusually cold weather earlier this week, made it feel like a northern winter in the Deep South.
“This is our 15th year for this event,” said Shawn Beumel, Director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. “We’re pleased to have Dr. T.C. Lackey II as our presenting sponsor again this year. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year as well.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters offers community-based and school-based programs. Their intent is to provide a child with a friend who can offer some individual time and attention to help foster a relationship that can help a youth manage the everyday challenges that are part of growing up.
There was so much going on at WinterFest including games, inflatables, food trucks, face painting, music and dancing. “Belanger Media Group is providing the DJ and Dance Unlimited will be performing throughout the day,” added Beumel.
There were several fan favorite games again this year like Alien Laser Tag, the Zorb Track, a rock climbing wall, bungee jumping stations and everyone’s favorite, the snow slides! Several smaller inflatables were added just for the little ones to enjoy.
Christina Gomez was showing off her skills doing flips while tethered to the bungee jumping cords. Noah Olivera looked like a pro as he scaled the rock climbing wall.
Little Arron Andersen was jumping and bouncing around in the Wiped Out inflatable for the little ones. His dad said he was happy Arron was having a good time and that he would probably tire himself out.
The event boasted some brand new activities including the Edge Giant Lane Dry Slide. This is a 35-foot inflatable drop slide where players go down a 60 degree slope before leveling out to a safe stop.
Another new activity was The Big Baller, a challenging game built after the highly popular Wipeout TV Game Show. Participants scale a nine-foot incline in order to reach the top.
“The Elliott Team will be sponsoring the event for the first time this year. According to Tenille Drury-Smith, their Director of Fun, some of the characters from Frozen II will be at their booth this year,” said Beumel.
Norm and Mandy Elliott were sponsors of the Trackless Train Ride and brought with them characters from the movie Frozen. Olaf, Elsa (Lindsay Rigdon) and Anna (Jillian Concilio) were available for photos. Kynleigh and Kyndal Weed were excited to have their picture taken with the Frozen characters.
There were two huge snow slides, both with long lines of excited kids and some adults. Karina Morales held Catalina Matos on her lap as they slid down the slide in their big yellow donut ring. Both were all smiles when they finished their ride.
Kids lined up outside Alien Invasion. A big green alien was atop the cave where they went inside to play. The game is like laser tag, but with glow lights as you go through the different sections of the maze. Elaina Kay Ferguson and Lowell Ferguson were ready to go as soon as they received their laser guns.
The Sherriff’s Department had some of their vehicles available for kids to look inside. The Forestry Department brought the famous “Smokey Bear.”
As usual, there was so much for everyone to do. This year had even more fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. There were plenty of food options and a variety of music and dancing.