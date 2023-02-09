SEBRING — Last weekend was the stuff little girl’s dreams are made of. The chance to dress up in fancy gowns, look beautiful and perhaps, become royalty, or even a Queen.
The annual Highlands County Fair hosted their Little Miss Highlands County, Junior Miss Highlands County, Teen Miss Highlands County and Miss Highlands County pageants. The Platinum Sponsor for the Junior Miss Highlands County pageant was Dr. T.C. Lackey of Florida Lakes Spa.
“We’ve made a lot of exciting changes and upgrades this year,” said Crystal Sutton-Bullington, pageant director and past pageant winner in 1994. “The stage has been painted and we have a new podium, which are a few of the updates. Our great sponsors are responsible; they went so over and above and we thank them so much.”
The event began with the posting of the colors by the Sebring High School Air Force Jr. ROTC with the National Anthem sung by Kristie Farless. Jenny Row was the Mistress of Ceremony.
The 14 young contestants, aged 10-12, came on stage with the current Junior Miss Highlands County, Braelyn Cassill, to do a dance routine and to introduce themselves to the audience and to the esteemed judges.
#1 Daxtyn Hines (10, advanced studies, likes dance, church and 4H), #2 Bella Shae Gaines (12, cheerleader, volleyball, enjoys family, church and her dogs, wants to be a pediatric surgeon), #3 Maura Wold (11, advanced studies, cheerleader, dance and horses, wants to be a pediatric orthopedic surgeon), #4 Elisa Hernandez (likes soccer, volleyball, baking, painting and her animals, wants to be a veterinarian) and #5 Desiree Bassett (12, cheerleader, tennis church, baking, playing with her nieces and nephews, wants to be a kindergarten teacher).
#6 Makenna Smith (12, church, family outings, reading, dancing softball, skateboarding, wants a career in education), #7 Blair Turner (11, president of honor society, singing, 4H, golf and swimming), #8 Jadyn Young (12, family, shopping, hunting, fishing and sports, wants to be a veterinarian, #9 Maddie McClelland (11, family, likes to volunteer and make a difference in her community) and #10 Nevaeh Leal (11 cheerleader, dance, fundraising, wants to pursue acting).
#11 Carly Vega (11, honor student, family and modeling), #12 Sabrina Griffith (11, loves school, art, shooting, golf, swimming and horses), #13 Kensley Lang (10, advanced academics, cheerleader, cooking and reading, wants to be a lawyer), and #14 Natasha Manraj (11, honor student, loves math, cheer team, dancing, art, swimming, fishing, wants to own a dance studio).
The young ladies were judged on their responses to questions, their choice of promotional wear (what they would wear to events as the Junior Miss) and evening wear. Poise and confidence are also factors.
Entertainment was provided by OXA Sebring, Miss Highlands County 2022 – Taylor Leidel and Xtreme Infinity Performance Center.
Maura Wolh was asked, “If you won the lottery and could only keep half, what would you do with the other half?” Her response was, “I would give it to the St. Jude’s Children’s hospital so families could get the care they need for their children.”
Jadyn Young was asked, “What is your favorite holiday?” Her response was, “It has to be Christmas, That’s when my family gets together to celebrate the birth of Jesus.”
Special awards were given; Miss Photogenic to Mackenna Smith; Miss Congeniality to Sabrina Griffith.
The top three finalists were announced. They huddled together on stage, knowing at that point they were going to be part of Highlands County royalty, but anxiously waiting to hear who would be wearing the crown.
The 2023 Court and Queen are: 2nd Runner-Up, Daxtyn Hines, 1st Runner-Up, Carly Vega and Junior Miss Highlands County, Maura Wohl.
Tear of happiness, some of disappointment, but lots of smiles graced the stage as pictures were taken and hugs were given out. A dream came true for Maura Wohl, 2023 Junior Miss Highlands County.