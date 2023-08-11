Two local females have become the first women operators to join the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Detective Brittany Whittington and Sgt. Maylin Hernandez successfully completed a six-day SWAT Training Academy at Polk State College in Polk County back in February. Each day included 16 hours of training. The two local women were in the class together which had seven students enrolled, only five passed.
SWAT Commander Captain Kenny Johnson said at least three to four students don’t make it.
Whittington, who is a member of the Crime Suppression Unit which is comprised of two squads Narcotics and the Tactical Anti Crime (TAC) teams, has been in law enforcement for seven years. Hernandez, who has nine years in law enforcement, is a supervisor on road patrol in Avon Park.
SWAT members in Highlands County volunteer for this specialized duty with no extra pay.
“It’s a calling. It’s a privilege,” Whittington said.
Hernandez said the reason she joined SWAT was because, “There are very few people who you call up when the worse has happened and I wanted to be part of that.”
Hernandez tried out for SWAT three times and just could not get past the physical running portion of the training. “I can keep up with push ups and pull ups. I can’t do the running. I finally got really good advice. Train like you will train for SWAT school and you will pass.”
It worked, she passed. Making Hernandez and Whittington the first operators to join SWAT in Highlands County. In the past, there has been a female paramedic who passed the academy.
“I had to get past the ‘I can’t do this aspect.’ It is you against you in the training,” Hernandez said.
She had to “buckle down” to build up her strength on the obstacle course for one year. Once she passed the physical aspect of the training, then came the mental stress portion of the class.
The obstacle course was the biggest challenge for Whittington. The ropes, a 20-foot climb, was hard for her to crawl up.
“You use a lot of upper body strength and I didn’t have that. It’s all unassisted,” Whittington said.
SWAT Training Academy is “torture” mentally and physically, said Lt. Mike Brod, who is the supervisor for the Crime Suppression Unit and a member of SWAT.
“It’s tiring. You are physically beaten down,” Whittington said.
Then comes the mental aspect of the training. It’s hard for students to prepare for this portion since they never know what kind of real life situations will be thrown at them.
“They (the instructors) try to get in your head. It teaches you that when you are put in real life situations you got to be ready mentally and physically,” Whittington said.
A SWAT member has to make sound decisions, sometimes under stress after being woke up in the early morning hours suffering from lack of sleep and fatigued.
Whittington described the training a “stimulation overload.” After being physically exhausted on the obstacle course, she experienced the stress test. Students were exposed to CS (2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile) gas, commonly known as tear gas which is used by law enforcement to handle riots.
“You can’t see or breathe,” she said.
Whittington also explained there were loud sirens blaring and they had to tote extra weight in addition to the gear they wore. Her class was in late February so it was the cold and wet.
Whittington said it is “advanced training” in basics, tactical, repelling, breaching, sniper or anything that they may encounter in the real world.
“They use force-on-force simulation,” she added.
Force-on-force training is where a student uses some type of simulated firearm, launching a non-lethal projectile, to engage real people role playing a threat.
Hernandez said, “I like the shooting aspect of the training. I train on my own and take it pretty serious.”
She developed a love for guns at age 12 when she shot revolvers with her dad. Whittingon had experience with larger guns when she went hunting with her dad but she never used a hand gun until she went into the academy.
After successfully completing the course, Whittington and Hernandez were placed on probation but they have almost completed that phase of their training. Hernandez said that the moral support from her mother has been helpful. She also has a brother in law enforcement.
The thought of quitting never crossed their minds.
“I don’t like to let people or my supervisors down. I set myself up to do this,” Whittington said. She was also more determined to accomplish this task after learning that Johnson did not have faith in them passing.
“They happily proved me wrong,” Johnson said of the two female SWAT members. “I am honored that they are on the team.”