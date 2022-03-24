Women’s History Month acknowledges the efforts of women who blazed the trail before us. It also serves to inspire many more women to advocate for their beliefs. In the words of Dr. Jane Goodall, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”
Highlands County libraries have women’s history books, articles and images on display for the month of March to acknowledge the efforts of countless women throughout American history.
The Sebring Public Library features an additional Women’s History Month display in the Juvenile area – this one is for the kiddos. On this display, you will find short biographies of women who have made a difference in the world. Some of the biographies to mention include Malala Yousafzai, Madam C.J. Walker, Aung San Suu Kyi, Mother Teresa, and about 15 others.
There are currently just over 20 books featured in this juvenile display but we created a list in the Heartland Library Cooperative catalog featuring over 100 items from all seven branches – all related to women’s empowerment. Some of these books are fiction stories with female main characters, some are biographies of famous women, and still some are nonfiction books about issues facing women today.
Below are my top three favorite titles on the display right now:
“Malala’s Magic Pencil” by Malala Yousafzai is a beautifully illustrated picture book. As a young girl, Malala wishes for a magic pencil to erase trivial inconveniences in her life. But as she gets older, she sees there are more important things to wish for and realizes that hard work and standing up for what is right will change the world. Malala’s story is remarkable and her continued fight for girls’ education across the globe will inspire everyone to stand up for change and let their voices be heard.
“This is your time” by Ruby Bridges is an autobiographical, narrative photographic history of Ruby Bridges’ first steps into an integrated school. In this book, Ruby shares her 6-year-old thoughts as she braves walking through streets of protestors to school every morning. This book will inspire you to put yourself in Ruby’s shoes and feel what she felt back in 1960. My heart broke thinking about my own little one having to endure what she experienced. Ruby’s story is powerful and she shares that the first steps toward change are never easy.
Since I have always had a fascination with pirates, the book, “A Pirates Life for She” by Laura Sook Duncombe details the lives of “swashbuckling women through the ages.” You’ll find that you recognize some names of famous she-pirates but there are some that you may have never heard of. These cut-throat “ladies” took what they wanted and gave nothing back. This book serves to prove that women really can do anything men can do. Some of them even did it better.
To browse the list on the catalog, visit www.myhlc.org then click “Access Library Catalog.” Once you arrive at the library catalog page, click “Lists” in the upper left hand corner and browse through until you find the list titled, “Children’s items – Women’s History.” Keep up with Highlands County Library System news by following the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook.