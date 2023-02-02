LAKE PLACID — If you’d like to try the centuries old hobby of woodcarving or if you feel you have a natural talent for it, visit The Snyder Center for the Arts at 127 Dal Hall Blvd. in Lake Placid any Thursday from 8 a.m to noon.
Art League President Bob Jasper said, “We welcome anyone who would like to give woodcarving a try. Our carvers will get you started by helping you decide on a ‘first’ crave, orientate you to the tools and the type of wood to begin. You’ll likely catch their spirit for the hobby and you just may become a regular, creating award winning pieces in no time.”
There are four types of woodcarving. 1. Carving in the Round, giving your piece a 3-D look. 2. Whittling, starting with a pocket knife. 3. Relief carving on a flat panel of wood and 4. Chip carving creating a 3-D look on the front.
The best wood to carve is cottonwood bark from Alaska or butternut/white walnut from Northern Wisconsin. As a beginner, you may want to start with whittling using a softer wood like basswood. Woods are sold at various woodcarving events in Highlands County.
At the Synder Center you will meet a whole array of carvers ready to help while they proudly show you their creations.
Hiram Childs carves fishing lures and his wife Linda paints them. “My grandson asked me to carve him a lure for fishing and that got me started,” said Hiram, with Linda adding, “Now we have so many we give them to friends and family.”
Randy Hurst carved three “rednecks” sitting on a bench. He named it “Y’all Sure Dress Weird.” It took him three weeks and 120 hours to complete. To date Hurst has carved over 1,000 pieces. He’s been at it since 1995. Fellow Center member artist Eileen Tietz helps him and other cravers paint some of their pieces.
You might call Tim Nicholls a novice carver until you see a piece he created that he is placing in an upcoming Intermediate Class competition in Sebring on Feb. 28.
Nicholls was a bicycle racer. In a race in the Fort Lauderdale area he was running first when his bike hit a gator that dashed right in front of him. He crashed, starting a collision of other bikers who landed on top of him.
Nicholls was in a coma for two weeks after the accident. He had traumatic brain injury and had two plates placed into his head. His doctors told him that his brain had slowed down and suggested he find therapy in doing simple things, like puzzles. “Since I used to filet fish, I thought carving would help me,” Nicholls said.
The other carvers were a godsend. Nicholls asked question after question during his weekly carving sessions. The advice he received paid off as last year he won “Best of Novice” in Punta Gorda. Obviously, his motor skills improved greatly.
After working for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years, Paul Dolan was looking for a small Florida town to retire from the rat race of the coastal cities. “I travelled all over the state and then found and fell in love with Lake Placid.” He came to a local carving show and admired the beautiful things the artists created.
“I knew nothing of carving and showed up here at the Art Center and they got me started. Now I am here weekly and love not only idea sharing with the other carvers but the camaraderie and friendship we built,” Dolan said. He has completed 70 carvings and has another 70 started. His love of cats and dolphins is reflected in his work. He does dolphins “in the round” style and cats in “relief” where the image appears in 3-D.
Avon Park resident Neil Griffin does his carving in Sebring and Lake Placid. He began carving last April and from the looks of his art, he is a natural. He has already won a first and second place in Punta Gorda. He has also won first place for his “intarisa” style, which is creating a 3-D look by doing inlays of various woods. He has already carved about 30 items in the past 10 months.
Bill Snyder and his wife Marlene were honored a few years ago by having the Art Center in Lake Placid named after them. Bill has an addiction for carving horses and anyone viewing his creations is in awe. He is known among fellow carvers as telling the newbies who ask how he creates such masterpieces, by saying, “I just carve until a horse appears.”
Carving is not that simple, but with patience and beginning with a small object like an arrowhead, a coaster, a tiny animal, you will soon catch on and learn to love such a relaxing hobby.
Stop in at The Snyder Center for the Arts any Thursday morning and give carving a try. You will get plenty of help from the advanced carvers. Then mark your calendar to visit the free Lake Placid Art League Show, March 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St.