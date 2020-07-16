This weekend, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team travels three hours south-west from Daytona International Speedway to Sebring International Raceway for the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring. 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona winners Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe will share the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R in the two-hour and 40-minute race along Sebring’s unforgiving 17-turn, 3.74-mile asphalt and concrete-surfaced track.
“Sebring International Raceway is one of my favorite tracks,” van der Zande said. “The 12 Hours of Sebring is number one on my list to win, so I’m happy we have a chance to win in November. For now, we’re racing the short distance which will be a whole new dynamic for the race. We had a test at Sebring in December where Ryan and I had many laps in the car and it went really well. There’s a lot of positives to take from Daytona and items that we can improve on as well, so I’m ready to rock and roll.”
Round three of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will also be the first sprint race at Sebring International Raceway for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac team. The team has had strong success at the famed Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, now the series finale in November, with an average finish of fourth. The team won in 2017, finished second in 2015, 2018 and saw a historically close finish in 2019, just 1.030 seconds from the leader.
“I’m looking forward to going to Sebring International Raceway,” said Wayne Taylor who was inducted into the Sebring Hall of Fame with his own win as a driver in 1996 and then as a team owner in 2017. “We’ve normally had a good car at Sebring as we’ve won and been on the podium quite a few times. Although the weather changes every hour, I hope the weather will hold up for us. I’m looking forward to seeing what Renger and Ryan can do in our Konica Minolta Cadillac.”
The first practice for the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring begins Friday evening at 6 p.m. On Saturday, DPi-class qualifying will be live on IMSA.TV at 2:45 p.m., with live timing and scoring available at IMSA.com and via the IMSA mobile app. The green flag will wave at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday evening with live coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
“I’m looking forward to Sebring where all of us at Wayne Taylor Racing will be pushing hard for a strong result,” Briscoe said. “I love this track and the race will be fast and aggressive. I was happy with how Renger and I were in sync in Daytona and we’ll keep building on that as we move forward.”