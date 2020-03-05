SEBRING — The sun was shining with the temperature hovering around 60 degrees. A perfect day to shop outside for beautiful plants for your garden at the Highlands County YMCA’s annual plant sale.
“This is our annual fundraiser for our ‘Strong Kids’ campaign,” said Alexis Miller, youth director at the YMCA. “We’re so happy that Windmill Farms, in Zolfo Springs, donates these beautiful plants for the sale every year.”
Becky Bice and Kay Luidhardt were looking at Canna Lilies. These plants require full sun, are perennials and will grow 48 to 72 inches high.
“I’m just looking at everything. I have a big container outside of my house in the garden that I need to fill.”
“One hundred percent of what we earn today will go toward the ‘Strong Kids’ campaign. This program helps to provide scholarships to low income families that can cover the costs of different programs, sports and gym memberships,” said Membership and Marketing Director Alicia Jetton.
Many people were drawn to the bright purple Delphinium plants, including Linda White. Delphiniums are full sun perennials that can grow four to six feet tall.
“These are all so pretty. I heard about the sale and just had to check it out and see what was here.”
Yellow Bush Daisies were Tammy Mortensen’s choice. They are also full sun perennials that can grow as high as five feet tall.
“I just love yellow daisies! I’m so happy they had some.”
Norma Thornton was looking at the colorful Lantana plants that they had in yellow and red. They will grow up to six feet tall and eight feet high.
“I’m looking for something to fill in the spaces in my garden that need some nice colorful plants. These are all very nice.”
For more information on the Highlands County YMCA and all the programs they offer in our community, please visit their website at: http://www.highlandsymca.org -they are located at 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring.