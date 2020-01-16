SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative held its first meeting of the year last Wednesday at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. The restaurant’s Rose Room was packed and extra tables had to be set to accommodate the guests there to hear a passionate talk about how anti-Semitism, so prevalent on college campuses is being fought.
Area Jews, Christians of all denominations, clergy, a rabbi, a college president, the county Sheriff, and just plain folks gathered to hear Bryan Griffin speak about how his group “The Maccabees Task Force Foundation” is fighting anti-Semitism on college campuses in America and Europe. He has served as their Field Director for the past five years.
Initiative President Justine Devlin began the luncheon as she does at every meeting reading the mission statement of HAII, “to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
The guest speaker Bryan Griffin is from Tampa, having graduated with three degrees from the University of Florida as well as Columbia University in New York. He is the author of two books, “The Encyclopedia of Militant Islam,” and The BDS War Against Israel.” Griffin is a specialist in American foreign policy in the Middle East.
Griffin spoke about BDS which stands for Boycott, Divest and Sanction. The group was founded ten years ago by Omar Barghovti “who hides the groups hatred of Jews and Israeli by advertising themselves as a human rights organization. Nothing if further from the truth,” said. Griffin. The major goal of BDS is to deny the Jewish right to the land of Israel.
BDS has infiltrated college campuses with their desire to boycott Israeli business, divest them of the State of Israel and have sanctions imposed on Israel. They claim that Israel wants to kill Palestinian Arabs and segregate the State.
While at Columbia University Griffin experienced tremendous anti-Semitism. The main thoroughfare on campus where most students had to walk to get to class had walls lined with anti-Semitic propaganda. This infuriated Griffin as he discovered it was very difficult to be a Jew on campus and even more difficult to be pro Israel.
Griffin was close to accepting a job at the Pentagon when he was approached by Sheldon Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation. Adelson was a Jew who wanted to fund and create a coalition to fight BDS and their lies about Israel. He flew Griffin to Vegas and the rest is history. Since taking a job with The Maccabee Task Force Foundation Griffin has travelled the world visiting universities to address BDS’s claims.
The foundation is addressing the hate perpetuated by BDS on campuses by bringing Jewish students together, empowering and involving them and their Christian friends by organizing Pro Israel Weeks as well as encouraging students to visit Israel themselves.
Griffin said “BDS tries to brainwash students with a false narrative about life in Israel, so we arrange ten day trips to Israel, visiting Jerusalem, the Holy Places, and to meet Palestinians face to face in the West Bank. It is a positive reality check fo the students to fight the BDS’s claims that Israel is an apartheid State. These trips are working to overcome the lies propagated by BDS.” Ironically Barghovti is currently working on his PhD at the Israeli University of Tel Aviv.
A recent visitor to Israel commented how filthy things are in the West Bank with garbage strewn all over, asking Griffin his thoughts about the reason. “Palestinian leaders tell the residents that they need not care about the country as they have no ownership so why keep it clean.”
Through the efforts of Griffin and his team they have been able to get many universities to pass resolutions to stop allowing BDS on campus. “We now have a presence on one hundred United State college campuses and seven universities in Canada fighting to halt anti-Semitism. We use the truth as our biggest offense.”
Griffin received a standing ovation from the attendees and stayed after to meet, greet and discuss in further details his foundation work. Attendee Evelyn Stahl told Griffin that her granddaughter was exposed to a teacher at Cooper City High School in South Florida expounding anti-Semitism. “I contracted the principal, the school board and superintendent demanding that they reprimand the teach, which they did,” said Stahl.
For very in-depth information about the Maccabee Task Force Foundation visit their web site www.maccabeetaskforce.org.
The next meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative is at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Chicane’s. Jeffery Sanow, CIA, will be the speaker. March 11th members and others with interest will bus to St. Petersburg to visit the Holocaust Museum there. The cost is $50 and includes the bus ride, museum visit and lunch. Contact Justine Devil at jdevlin@centurylink.net.