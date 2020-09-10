Everyone in your Highlands County Library System is working hard to bring you the services you know and love, as well as to meet guidelines and keep up with new offerings. We hope you are aware of all you can do at your local library, but just in case, we would like to remind you that all three of your Highlands County library branches — including Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid — are open to the public for browsing, check out, and computer access on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Computer sessions last for 45 minutes at this time and all public computers shut down 15 minutes before the library closes for cybersecurity purposes. Printing and copying services are available at all three branches. As well, there is an independent fax machine set up for public use at each location. Social distancing guidelines have been applied to computer seating and all stations are sanitized after each use.
All one needs to access the computer is a library card. If you don’t have one, just bring in your photo ID with an address from any of the Heartland Library Cooperative’s member counties: Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, or Okeechobee and a friendly staff member will assist you. If your address isn’t from one of these counties you can bring in an official piece of mail (such as a utility bill or bank statement) in order to obtain your card.
Non-residents may purchase library cards at $10 for three months, $20 for six months or $30 for a year. If you would rather just have some time on the computer without any card it can be arranged for a small fee. Library staff can also assist those merely wishing to pay a quick visit to print something out with the free computer for that purpose.
On Fridays, your Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring libraries are closed to the public but offer curbside and walk-up services. Please place your holds online or call ahead of time for same day service. You will be informed your held items are available via the method you selected when establishing your account (phone call, text message, or email). If you prefer the contactless curbside service, a library staff member will bring your items directly to your vehicle. Simply pull into a designated parking spot and call the number on the sign to let us know you are here. Please let your library know if you would like walk-up service when you receive your holds notification or call ahead for same day service and we will have your items waiting for you on a cart just outside of the library.
Finally, if you need one more piece of good news from the libraries: The Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library Used Bookstore has recently reopened. Although not yet accepting donations, those interested in purchasing gently used books and other items may visit the store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
The Friends of the Sebring Public Library Used Bookstore is open and accepting donations. You may visit them Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Friends of the Avon Park Public Library Used Bookstore is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are currently not accepting donations.
We here at your Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring libraries hope you are staying safe and look forward to serving you soon.