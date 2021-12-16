Christmas is just around the corner and I know that Santa is bringing many people new gadgets and gizmos. The good news is if you’re among those lucky ones getting a new (or new to you) Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo gaming system, your library has video games available for checkout.
Fans of the popular Final Fantasy franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of the second installment of the “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” but in the meantime will be thrilled to play the first installment on PS4 (PlayStation 4).
For those of you non-gamers out there, it’s set in a dystopian cyberpunk metropolis where you control a mercenary named Cloud Strife. He joins an eco-terrorist group that is trying to stop a powerful corporation which is sucking the planet dry of energy and thus literally killing it. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg...
The original “Final Fantasy VII” came out in 1997 and took the world by storm, giving rise to some of the most legendary characters in video game history. It also spawned what is known as the “Final Fantasy VII Compilation,” which includes the original game, various spin-off games, some anime, a movie, and several different stories and books. In other words, the story and the characters are so darn good that people keep coming back for more. As a gamer in general and a Final Fantasy fan, I highly recommend this one for teens and older – and we have the Remake, movie, and books right here at your library.
If something like Pokémon is more your speed, we have you covered too with “Pokémon Shield,” “Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!” and “Pokémon Mystery Dungeon” among others. In case you didn’t already know, Pokémon or ‘Pocket Monsters’ are cute or sometimes fearsome creatures that Pokémon trainers form special bonds with as they explore and battle and problem solve their way through interesting lands on a quest to be the best of them all. It’s worth noting that there are an untold number of Pokémon at this point as the series is in its eighth generation – it has been ongoing since 1996. Most Pokémon games are recommended for all ages.
For the sports and racing fans out there, you can choose from something as fantastical as “Team Sonic Racing” featuring everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog to “Just Dance 2020” and, of course, titles like “Madden NFL 22.”
No matter what your console of choice or age, we have the video game for you! Come see us and check out the rest of our selection or put holds on popular titles through our online catalog. Remember to treat the discs and cartridges gently so others can use them too.
