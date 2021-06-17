When is going to school in the summer actually fun? When it’s the Summer Theater Institute at Highlands Lakeside Theatre.
The Summer Theater Institute at HLT is a unique educational experience for young actors in Highlands County. It is held during the month of June with extensive learning culminating with an on-stage performance as the capstone of the program.
Students learn about choreography, musical technique, auditions, costumes, lights and sound, development of characters and performance. The Institute is not only educational, but fun.
“It’s been busy, hectic, exhausting and exciting”, said Tracy Schuknecht. Schuknecht is one of the organizers and instructors. She is joined by Christi Hagen, Laura Wade and Amanda Mercer.
Other instructors include Aslan Smith, Mariah Alvarez, Larissa Meagher, Elise Chaisson, Sydney Hitt and Cassady Hitt.
“Our mission with the Institute is that no child is turned away from theater camp due to financial reasons,” said Schuknecht.
The HLT Scholarship Committee was able to offer 10 scholarships to camp this summer. An additional eight scholarships were awarded to non-HLT members though sponsorships. It is impressive that 18 total scholarships were awarded to our local youth.
Katie Reifsnyder is a 15 year-old student at Lake Placid High School. “I’ve been doing the camp for a few years. I love being here with my friends, learning about performing. I’m also very excited to play a lead role! I was in ‘Sound of Music’ and ‘Matilda’.”
Christ Hagen accompanied the students on piano as they practiced vocals. “They’re learning notes and lyrics so when they get to work on the choreography, they’ll know it and better understand it.”
“This is my third year at the camp,” said Evan Dressel, a 16 year-old Sebring High School student. “I like attending with my friends while learning more about the theater. I was in ‘Sussical’ and ‘Sound of Music.”
The students cycle between different areas so multiple classes are going on all the time. Choreography was held back stage, vocals were in the main stage area and improvisation was practiced in the pavilion.
These dedicated young people are all working to be part of the production of “Legally Blonde Jr.” which will be held on June 24, 25 and 26.
Aidan Bugay is a 17 year-old who lives in Deerfield Beach, Florida. She is staying with her Aunt Dawn and Uncle Rodger while attending the camp in Sebring.
“This is my third year here. I like the people at HLT so much. It’s so different here. We don’t have this type of theater or theater program where I live.”
Her aunt, uncle and cousins are all veterans on the HLT stage. The theater is truly a family passion.
“I’ve attended the camp three times, but sadly it’s my last year,” said Rebecca (Arkansas) Hammett. “I just graduated from Heartland Christian Academy. Even though we couldn’t be here before because of COVID, it still feels the same.”
Be sure to get your tickets for “Legally Blonde Jr.” which the students will perform on stage June 24-26. Please visit the HLT website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org for tickets and more information.