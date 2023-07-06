Youth Ministries of the North American Division of Seventh-Day Adventist Church offers worldwide programs for children at various age levels. Children learn to develop a healthy sense of self in a fun, safe and caring environment while learning important Christian values.
Children can participate in groups such as the Adventurers, Pathfinders or Master Guides. Adventurers is a club for children ages 4-9; Pathfinders is for 10-15 years old; and Master Guide is for youth age 16 and older. Participants do not have to be a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church to be involved in any of the programs.
Both Adventurers and Pathfinders worship together, complete classwork, get outdoors by going camping and studying nature and serve community needs and participate in Conference events. In the Adventures Club, parents or caregivers are encouraged to be involved with their children. They learn new skills and hobbies to earn awards. The Pathfinders learn how to lead and work as a team, develop practical life skills, learn what constitutes a healthy lifestyle and make lifelong friendships. Pathfinders earn honors for their accomplishments.
The Master Guide curriculum is primarily intended to train those who wish to be actively involved in junior youth ministry in their local church.
Although many of the children enjoy the outdoors and camping, Widen Aguilera, Director of the Sebring Spanish Pathfinders, said that is not the main focus of the program.
“Camping is only a small part of the program,” Aguilera said. “We teach Christian values.”
In Highlands County, there are four clubs – two in Avon Park (English and Spanish) and two in Sebring (English and Spanish). Each club is sponsored by the local Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The English club in Avon Park is sponsored by the Avon Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church as well as Walker Memorial Academy.
Aguilera’s club meets three times a month and one weekend to work on a structured curriculum with topics covering citizenship, camping, nature, first aid, physical activity, leadership and community service.
There are 350 specialized skill development topics covering arts and crafts, aquatics, nature, household arts, recreation, spiritual development, health, and vocational training. These often serve as a launching point for lifetime careers or hobbies.
In one curriculum, the Pathfinders learned about how to maintain a vehicle. The leaders taught them how to check tire pressure and other basic automobile maintenance.
There are five counselors and a drum instructor that work with the children. One counselor Jorge Escobar said that is important for the parents to be a part of the program with their kids.
“Parents play a huge role in the development of the kids,” Escobar said.
He added that the parents need to implement the curriculum at home in order for the children to be successful.
While Adventurers receive awards for the course of study, Pathfinders obtain honors designed to be a course of study that introduces a subject. This subject should have practical value and should enhance the lifestyle of the person pursuing the honor. Honor study should assist the person in their development as a well-rounded Christian by directly affecting the social, emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects of life.
The Pathfinders and Adventurers do a variety of community/civic service projects in their community.
Widen said his group has visited nursing homes to play music, make cards or draw pictures. “We bring happiness to shut-ins who seldom get visitors. That’s very rewarding,” he said.
In addition to community service, Aguilera’s groups have taken trips to the beach, bowling, camping and hiking. They are preparing for the International Camporee in Gillette, Wy. from Aug. 5-11 next year. There will be 55,000 campers at this worldwide event. They will participate in activities, honors and worship.
To learn more about the programs offered by Youth Ministries, contact Aguilera at 305-215-3913.