AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance held their monthly artist reception on Saturday, Dec. 4 showcasing the amazing photography of Dave Zeller. His exhibit will be available for viewing for the month of December during normal business hours of Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture in Avon Park.
Zeller says he has always loved the outdoors, especially in or around the water. He spent a lot of time diving, doing underwater photography and kayaking.
“In 2013 I started photographing nature as I wasn’t diving anymore,” he said. “If anyone told me I would get hooked on this type of photography I wouldn’t have believed them.”
Zeller says that both types of photography are similar in that they are beautiful, serene and unique.
“Dave loves the unpredictability of nature photography,” said his wife, Meike. “He likes to go into the woods and see if anything might come out, like maybe a hawk. He thinks predictability is boring.
“He was so patient to watch and wait and get not one or two, but three owls together on one branch, with their eyes open. He likes that they have their eyes open.”
Zeller’s exhibit contains a variety of subjects including birds, animals, butterflies, plants, flowers, landscapes, underwater, corals, fish and more.
“I find it amazing watching the relationships with the different elements that go on in nature. Now I am able to capture them.”
Zeller enjoys putting his photos in his light room as he shoots them in raw. They need to be enhanced so that light and contrast as well as color is brought out.
“Sometimes I manipulate the background of a photo, but not the subject. I use blended backgrounds to hide distractions and make the subject stand out.”
Zeller showed his Florida Panther work which was taken through a fence. He blended the background so the panther is the focus.
Zeller’s work can be purchased at the Museum and also viewed on his website at davezeller.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance’s Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture is located at 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.