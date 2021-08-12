For years, Ramon Jiminez Torres, a certified nursing assistant at AdventHealth Sebring, greeted cafeteria worker Laura Gelter with “Momma.” Every lunch, every dinner, every breakfast -- nursing schedules are all over the map -- the two would chat as he made his way through the line.
CNAs, who until a few years ago did not require certification, used to be called orderlies, lending a hand to nurses and cleaning. As nurses dispense medicines, change catheters, bandages and provide wound care, CNAs empty bedpans, turn or move patients, gather medical supplies, and a hundred other small things that make a huge difference. The two jobs overlap, of course.
“I’ve watched Ramon for five years,” Gelter said. “I’d see him come in for breakfast in the morning, and he is such a great person, he’s a caring person, and he is always glad to see everyone.” With an emergency room that sees gunshot victims, heart attacks, electrocutions, strokes, and automobile crashes, it would be difficult not to see some tough things.
“I remember when he saw his first patient die,” Gelter said. “He was very affected by that and you could see how much he cared.”
After practicing under their certification for a few years, many CNAs decide they’d like to be a nurse; however, after encountering their first death, some CNAs decide they’d like to work in less-strenuous conditions.
Not Torres. He decided to study for his Florida nursing certification, which requires a two-year associate’s or a four-year bachelor’s degree. Regardless, candidates must pass the difficult Florida Board of Nursing license examination. As he emptied bedpans, changed sheets, carried laundry and performed other CNA responsibilities around the clock, he studied for his RN license through National University College of Bayamon. Torres, from Puerto Rico, graduated in 2017 and has been a nurse ever since.
Gelter remembers the pressure Torres felt on his shoulders..
“He would say, ‘Miss Laura, please pray for me, I am taking my exams,’” Gelter remembers. “He was working all these shifts and was studying on his days off.”
Torres, who did not yet know he had won the Best of Highlands County Award for Nursing, was not contacted for this article, but Gelter’s praises were heartfelt.
“Less than a year ago, Ramon was named charge nurse in the emergency room for the third shift,” she says. For the uninitiated, the shift runs 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those are the hours when things can go very wrong in homes and on the street.
“Remember there are covid patients coming into the ER now, they get gunshot wounds, heart attacks (that’s what claimed Ramon’s patient) and car accidents,” she said.
Charge nurses manage other nurses during the shift, write work schedules, and help oversee admissions and discharges.
“They have to hold people longer in the ER before assigning them rooms because of covid,” Gelter says. “Patients get irritated with the nurses because they have to wait in the ER for rooms to open up.”
In the age of covid, pressure has become a permanent part of nursing and it takes a special person to dedicate so much of their lives to caring for others.
“Because of his drive and determination to rise above the odds to succeed, I nominate Ramon as Highlands County’s Best Nurse,” Gelter said.