The sounds of acoustic stringed instruments will have guests tapping their toes to the off-beat as Highway 41 South cranks out some bluegrass tunes on Saturday, April 22, at the 12th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival.
The festival is scheduled to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Donaldson Park, in downtown Avon Park. Highway 41 South will provide live bluegrass entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to the public.
This five-piece band has been performing at the Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival for the past six years, according to mandolin player and vocalist Mark Horn, of Venice.
“We have a good relationship with the Rotary Club there,” Horn said. “We love Avon Park and enjoy playing in front of a large crowd at the festival.”
Horn has close ties to Avon Park and enjoys visiting the area when they play here. He retired from the military and even trained soldiers at the Avon Park Bombing Range.
“I used to train my soldiers in the National Guard unit at the Avon Park Bombing Range,” Horn said. “I like coming back and seeing some of the retired military who are still here.”
When the band comes to Avon Park, they enjoy the complete historical adventure. “We stay at the old Jacaranda Hotel,” he said. “It’s cool.”
Like Horn, the other members of the band are from the west coast of Florida. Donnie Harvey plays banjo, Dave Beaumont plays guitar, Clint Dockery plays fiddle and his sister Tammy Dockery plays upright bass.
“Imagine that! The littlest person plays the biggest instrument,” Horn chuckled as he talked about Tammy Dockery playing bass.
Horn said the band has been together for more than 13 years and travel all over the state playing at bluegrass festivals. They provide a variety of songs such as country, blues and traditional bluegrass. Horn has 50 years of experience playing bluegrass while each of the other members have approximately 40 plus years each.
When Clint Dockery strikes his bow on the fiddle to play the “Orange Blossom Special,” Horn said the crowd usually goes wild and loves that song. They will play four 45-minute sets throughout the day. There are bleachers but guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to sit under the shade.
The Rotary Club will be serving up barbecue chicken dinners. There will be fresh blueberries on sale as well as various blueberry products including blueberry lemonade and desserts. Several arts and crafts vendors will be on hand selling products as well other food vendors.