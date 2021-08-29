This home is at 1110 Hotiyee Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $399,900 and is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell.
Welcome to 1110 Hotiyee Ave., located just off of prestigious Lakeview Drive in Sebring. This home was originally built in 1930 and features just over 2,200 living square feet (under air condition) and over 3,300 total square feet (under roof). The home has four bedrooms, all located on the upper floor, with two bathrooms and real hardwood floors that appear original. The downstairs boasts high ceilings and a flowing open floor plan with staircase in the middle. Everything in the home has been redone and owners kept a lot of the Old-World charm of this home and updated with modern conveniences.
Downstairs features a formal living space with electric insert fireplace for that cozy feel. There are large windows to allow natural lighting. Just off the formal living is a flex space office. Truly a great use of space.
The kitchen was completely remodeled with off white cabinets and coffee colored inlay, stone tile back splash, farmhouse sink and all new appliances. One of the nicest parts of this home is the Butler’s Pantry. This space is located between the office and kitchen and also has access to the downstairs ½ bath that is under the staircase. The pantry includes ample counter space, lots of storage and a hide-away laundry.
On the other side of the staircase is the formal dining room, this is just off the front entrance and inbetween the kitchen and formal living room. There is a breeze-way entrance from the detached four-car garage. The garage was recently constructed in 2019 and measures 35 feet wide and 30 feet deep. There is plenty of room for storage here with the open rafters too.
Upstairs has all the bedrooms. Two bedrooms face the lake and have beautiful views. There are two bathrooms located upstairs, one serves as the primary suite bathroom with tub/shower combo. The other bathroom is a Jack n Jill to the two other bedrooms. One bedroom is currently being used as a dressing room/closet. All the floors in the bedrooms are original hardwood. The bathrooms have all been remodeled.
This property oozes with charm from the outside to the inside. The risers on the stairs have custom Spanish tile, each floor with a different tile. There is so much to appreciate here.
Offered by BHHS Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker.
