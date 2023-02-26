Historic plane makes memorable arrival at Sebring Airport

SEBRING – A historic, single-engine airplane made a hard landing at Sebring International Airport Saturday morning. There were no injuries, according to airport officials.
The Globe Swift Model GC-1B came to rest in the grass off the side of the runway. The retractable landing gear is not visible in a photo of the airplane provided by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which may or may not indicate a problem with the gear. That, however, will be up to the determination of the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates civil air incidents. Total amount of damage to the aircraft was undetermined by press time.
The weather was clear with unlimited visibility at the time of the crash.
The Globe Swift Model GC-1B is a light, two-seat sport monoplane that was introduced into the burgeoning civilian aircraft scene after World War II. The single-engine planes were produced between 1946 and 1951, according to Jane’s All the World’s Aircraft. The aircraft was designed and produced by Globe Medicine Company as part of its new subsidiary, Globe Aircraft Company.
Highlands County Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.