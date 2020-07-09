SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre is hosting a Mask-A-Rade Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 to raise COVID-19 relief funds for the establishment.
“Like all non-profit organizations, being closed for two months and re-opening to a reduced capacity has been difficult financially,” said organizer Jen Westergom. “So, we are going to do what we do best and allow our wonderful patrons to give back and help HLT through this unprecedented time. The HLT Mask-A-Rade Gala will be a night filled with music, fun masks, cocktails, wonderful people and plenty of opportunities to donate to a great cause.”
Tasty cocktails will be served in Anthony’s Lounge and on Frank’s Deck along with live music to set the mood. There will be an eclectic musical review show featuring performances by some of your favorite HLT singers in the Thakkar Pavilion.
All performers and patrons wear masks throughout the evening and unveil at the end of the second act. Masks can be decorated masquerade ball style or be a decorated medical mask. There will be opportunities to bid on silent auction items along with a contest for the people’s choice mask throughout the evening.
Come celebrate Highlands Lakeside Theatre on July 25. Tickets are $25 and available online at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org, or through the box office at 863-382-2525 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.