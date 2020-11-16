RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Hockman picked a good time for one of his finest games for North Carolina State.
It came against his former team, as Hockman threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score as the Wolfpack defeated Florida State 38-22 on Saturday night.
“It definitely is a little personal,” Hockman said. “But it is no type of revenge or anything like that. It’s just great to win. The guys played great.”
Hockman, who began his collegiate career in 2017 at Florida State, was 24-for-34 passing for 265 yards and an interception. The redshirt junior said he was hyped up to face the Seminoles, but he had plenty of support.
“Everybody is playing well and all 11 guys are doing their job,” Hockman said. “That’s the chemistry you want.”
Thayer Thomas, a redshirt senior, made a career-high 11 catches for a career-best 135 yards and two touchdowns.
NC State (5-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid.
Freshman Chubba Purdy got his first career start for Florida State, completing 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) have lost three straight games since upsetting then-No. 5 North Carolina.
“We’re making too many mistakes when it comes to what’s necessary to win a college football game,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said.
Florida State is home vs. No. 4 Clemson next on Saturday.