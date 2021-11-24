Government offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, as well as Nov. 26. This includes Lake County’s Board of County Commissioners, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, Lake County Extension Center, Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Animal Shelter and all libraries. The Florida Department of Health and other state offices will also be closed both days.
Lake County Connection, the county’s disadvantaged transportation service, and LakeXpress, the fixed-route bus system, will not operate on Thanksgiving, but will resume regular services Friday, Nov. 26. For more information, visit www.ridelakexpress.com.