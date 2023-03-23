SEBRING — Millions of people died in the Holocaust. Calculating the exact number of innocent individuals who were killed as the result of Nazi policies is an impossible task.
The Holocaust was the systematic persecution and execution of Jewish men, women and children by the Nazi regime. The Nazi’s came into power in 1930’s Germany and believed they were superior beings. They deemed those who were Jewish inferior to them. They were considered to be a threat to their goal in creating a racially pure state, devoid of Jews.
Many people have heard of the heart wrenching horrors of the Holocaust, but Kailla “Carrie” Gersten Gutman actually lived through it. Gutman is a close friend of Temple congregation member, Phyllis Behrens, and was the guest speaker on Friday evening, March 17, at their Shabbat service.
Cantor Riselle Bain welcomed the congregation and guests as Mary Ann Romer lit the Shabbat candles.
“We are one loving family gathered here. This synagogue is our source of light and truth,” Bain said.
Gutman was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Kazakhstan, Russia, to Lerb and Podja Gersten, six months before the war ended in Europe. Gutman is called a “child of the Holocaust and a survivor.” Her father worked very hard scrimping to save enough money to bribe the greedy Russian border guards, so he could transport his family to safety. This was a long process taking nearly two years.
Gutman was laid in a cart and covered with straw pulled by four oxen. She was told not to cry. Silence was absolutely necessary.
Their first safe house was in an American sector of Berlin. When the Russians blocked the food supply, they were on the run once again. This time American helicopters took them to Frauenwald, Germany, where they stayed for 5½ years.
“There are two myths that must be dispelled,” Gutman said, her arms fisted at her side. She is a small women in statute and steadfast in her beliefs.
“The first is that ‘they knew.’ Everyone knew! Did they not smell the scent of death, of burned flesh, from the crematoriums? They ignored it! I’m here to tell you it did happen. Only the shrewd and smart survived.
“The second myth is that people say everyone in concentration camps had identification numbers. Only those in Bergen-Belsen and Auschwitz had identification number tattoos. They had IBM machines for counting people,” Gutman said. “Did you know IBM and Bayer (Aspirin) companies supported Germany?,” she asked.
Judith Eckstein said, “We must never, ever forget! This can happen again so we must be ever diligent. Our Holocaust survivors are getting to an age when their stories will leave here with them. It makes me cry. It’s happening again with all the anti-Semitism going on.”
Her friend, Janet Lynch, said “We all must never forget. It’s so sad that the schools don’t talk about this. Everyone has the right to know.”
“I have two dear friends that were in camp,” Marie Ostrov said. “They said they will never remove their tattoos. We must never forget!”
Gutman is an Ashkenazi Jew from Eastern Europe. Her maternal grandfather was a shoemaker who had eight children, five of them boys. Her father was the only boy who survived.
“They went after everyone going east out of the country, pulling them off the trains. My parents were in a slave labor camp from 1939-1946 where my father worked in the lumber yard and my mother broke up large stones.”
Gutman relates some stories as she grew up under untenable conditions.
“One time I was running around outside, causing trouble, and was chased by soldiers with German Shepherds. I did get away,” she said with a laugh.
One day she fell while out in the field, writhing in pain. “I had appendicitis. There were no ambulances so they took me to the hospital in a fire truck. Just slapped on a gas mask on me and took me right to surgery. I have a huge scar,” Gutman said.
After everything people saw and experienced, Gutman said the faith of the survivors was very strong.
“I am extremely lucky,” Gutman said with outstretched hands. “For everything — that I got to live and come here to the United States. I am incredibly blessed. When we finally arrived, people were on the deck of the ship crying – We made it!”
Gutman’s younger sister, Anne, was born in an American hospital in 1947.
The Gersten family was finally able to settle in Philadelphia where her Lerb’s friend owned a tailor shop. Lerb was offered a job and the family was finally able to take a deep breath on American soil.
Gutman graduated Magna Cum Laude from Temple University on a scholarship, completing her education at Bryn Mawr, receiving a master’s degree in Social Work.
There were a number of younger people who attended the Shabbat service, listening to Gutman and her story. Rebecca Clarke brought her son Ari.
“Ari means lion,” said Rebecca. “He is getting older and he needs to know.”
Jennifer Allen and Seanna Makepeace brought their baby daughter Naomi.
“We’ve heard stories from my grandmother and others. It’s so awful that it ever happened. The imagery of the Holocaust is a nightmare,” Allen said.
Gutman’s story has a happy ending as she married Michael Gutman and had two children, both of whom are doctors. Gutman now resides in Atlanta.