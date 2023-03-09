SEBRING — Many people have casually heard about the horrors of the Holocaust, but how many can say they heard the story from someone who actually experienced and lived through it?
Temple Israel is honored to have a special guest Kailla “Carrie” Gersten Gutman who was a child during the Holocaust and a survivor. She was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Russia.
Gutman will speak during the evening service on March 17.
She is interesting, sincere and delivers an emotional recreation of events that occurred during the end of World War II and how her family fled the country to safety. The public is invited to learn what really happened from an actual survivor who lived with that fear, wondering if any of her family would actually survive.
She tells about her family, parents Lerb and Podja Gersten, working to save enough money to bribe the guards, who were baring their path to freedom. Bribery had the guards looking the other way, allowing some people through, as their captors fattened their pockets at the expense of others.
She’ll tell you how her family was able to cross into Poland with the help of the Irgun underground and how they had to frequently move around to stay safe. They had to relocate whenever their safety was compromised and lived in one room houses that had not been badly damaged during the war.
When food was blocked, they moved to live in Army barracks in the American section of Berlin.
Gutman has a happy ending to her tale as she married Michael Gutman and had two children. She resides in Atlanta, Ga.
The Shabbat service is at 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 17. The Temple is located at 1305 Temple Israel Dr., Sebring. For details, call 863-382-7744. Live streaming is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/662042600572611/live/.