Home & Office Essentials celebrated being in business for 20 years by hosting the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer on Thursday evening, June 8.
Home & Office Essentials, a hidden gem on Main Street, is celebrating 20 years in business this year. It opened on Feb. 17, 2003, by former owners Mark and Jean Fortier. It is located at 204 S. Main St., Lake Placid.
“They started with a small store and in 2013 they expanded to add shipping and mailbox rentals,” said current owner Dan Stickle. “We have office supplies, fax, copy and print services, notary, laminating and shredding. We are authorized for shipping with UPS, FedEx and DHL.”
The staff includes Office Manager Terri Lennox, Shipping Manager Chris Osorio, Melani Osorio, and Sales Associate Deive Carrizales.
“Our team is great. We have bilingual staff to make sure we can best assist those who shop here,” Stickle said.
Tom Brashares, who is a writer and regular customer at Home & Office Essentials, said, “I always buy all my writing supplies here. It’s a great place.”
Lennox was helping to serve hot pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches to guests at the mixer. Attorney Bill Nielander enjoyed his sandwich at the event.
“I have to say that Dan takes really good care of us. I buy all my business supplies here,” Nielander said.
“We’re vital to this community,” Lennox said. “It’s so amazing to see how the local businesses support us. We really appreciate it.
Lennox further added, “People are surprised that we have so much to offer the community in the way of business services.”
Kristen Smoyer, with Lake June Pontoons, Kim Sapp, an attorney, and Patti Gale, with Brantley Properties, were having a cold beverage and enjoying networking with each other. The Chamber brings together local business owners and other organizations in an atmosphere conducive to supporting each other with networking opportunities. Their motto is to “shop small and support our Chamber members.”
The outside of Home & Office Essentials displays a very special large Boy Scout panoramic mural.
The Boy Scout mural was created to honor the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts in particular. The former owner’s son was an Eagle Scout. The wooden table inside is inscribed with the names of the Eagle Scouts recognized. The table is displayed in the front window of the business in a place of honor.
Refreshments were served and a raffle was held. Business cards exchanged hands. New friends were made. Such is the reason for a relaxing mixer event after work.
“We’re looking to get even more involved in the community in the future,” Stickle said. “We appreciate all the community support.”