AVON PARK — A homeless Avon Park man was picked up on a warrant Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder in the second degree.
According to reports, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Joint at 941 S. Delaney Ave. shortly after 1 a.m. on June 21 for a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old Avon Park man bleeding from two apparent stab wounds to his chest and arm. He was transported by Highlands County EMS and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for his injuries.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect, Eddie Evans, 61, had allegedly inappropriately touched a small group of women, while also making sexual references. The women moved across the street from where they were standing and Evans eventually tried to join them. The report states that Evans again attempted to touch one of the women at which time witnesses and/or others attempted to push him away. As a result, Evans fell to the ground.
According to the report, the victim assisted Evans up from the ground at which time Evans allegedly began trying to strike the victim. At some point, Evans reportedly produced an unknown object, described by a witness as an ice pick or “shank,” to stab the victim. The report indicates the victim had been being pursued by the suspect prior to being stabbed.
The report indicates that several people on scene identified Evans as the person responsible for stabbing the victim.
Evans was charged with attempted second degree homicide and is being held on $100,000 bond.
The victim was later discharged from the hospital.