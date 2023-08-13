Homeowners wonder: How much will I have to pay?

Lake Placid utility officials will hold a special meeting Aug. 21 to update Lake Placid-area homeowners – and the town council – on the town’s plan to transition homes from septic tanks to a modern sewage system.
It is at 5:30 p.m. in the town council chambers at 1069 U.S. 27 North.
According to Kevin McCarthy, the town utilities director, members of the Lake Placid Regional Utilities Commission will be present to update the public and answer questions.
The town has a $40 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to transition a so-far unknown number of homes, mainly those north of Lake Placid lake, Lake June Pointe, the Placid Lakes canal streets, and the southern part of the town of Lake Placid – from septic tanks to a modern sewer system.
The town council has dedicated Aug. 21 to give the public the latest information they have, Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce said Thursday.
“We have a lot going on, and we wanted to have a special meeting so we could dedicate it to the sewer upgrade,” he said. “We want to have time to address the public’s questions.”
Though the town received the grant nearly two years ago, most of the work has surrounded administrating the grant. The town often had to wait for responses from the FDEP on definitions, limitations, and other details of the grant agreement before Mayor John Holbrook could sign it.
Though the town moved forward without specific answers from the state, most of the work so far involves design work by engineering firms. The true cost of the project won’t be known until other engineering and construction companies submit their bids for the work, Royce said.
“Obviously we welcome any public questions and input,” he said. “The only word of caution: There are certain things we have not decided yet, things we have not been able to decide yet.”
One key question from homeowners: How much will they have to pay for the hookup from their homes to the sewer lines that will eventually be installed at the street? The cost partly depends on the location of the home.
Some homeowners will install gravity systems while others will have to install grinder systems, which pump sewage uphill and into the proposed public sewer system. Each comes with a different price.
“We will review for the public the reasoning for the areas selected for inclusion in design and explain why the low-pressure system design was chosen for these particular areas,” McCarthy said.
Town officials say they want to mitigate that cost to homeowners as far as they can, but it’s still too early to know that formula.
“Until we know what all that is going to cost, we don’t know if we can accomplish the entirety of the project,” Royce said. “Until we know that, we won’t know whether we can fully pay – or partly pay – for hookups. We are very mindful that there could be costs associated with hookups and we will try to minimize them.”
The sewer lines will not be laid in the residential streets for more than a year, and construction on the heart of the project – a new, one-million-gallon a day sewage treatment plant on North Main Avenue is still months away, McCarthy said.
“Once the design of the plant is finished, we must write up the bids, send them out and wait for the companies to submit responses,” he said. “Then staff will take time to ensure the bids meet our requirements. There is a lot to the process.”
In fact, McCarthy and other officials will update the public as to the next steps in the process and the timeline for when decisions will need to be made.
Town officials last year sent a letter to residents informing them that surveyors would be knocking on their doors. The surveyors, who visited homes in Placid Lakes and other areas, pinpointed the location of homeowners’ septic tanks.
The $40 million grant can only go so far, the town has learned. It has applied for more grants to include as many homes as possible.
“Until we get bids back, we won’t know how far that money will go,” Royce said. “At the special meeting, we will share what the decision-making process for the projects will be and answer any other questions from the public.”
During the meeting, McCarthy plans to compile new questions arising from the meeting and find the answers to them.
“We will listen to any questions and concerns from the council, the Utilities Commission, and the public that have not been answered during the presentation,” McCarthy said.