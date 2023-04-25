EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of stories to focus on homesteading being done by local residents in Highlands County. Learn how several people have found a simple, self-sufficient, off-grid style of living.
Homesteading does not have to be a ranch filled with large animals. Start small with a container garden or try raising a plump, short-necked small bird like quails.
Cary and Ashton Scott, of Avon Park, who have been married for 13 years began homesteading 10 years ago by starting with a simple container-garden at their home in the city limits of Avon Park then started to raise chickens. Now, in their mid-30s with two children, the Scotts realized they wanted more property to expand their homestead. They found five acres out near the Avon Park Bombing Range and have lived there for the past three years developing their homestead that they call, "Bless This Mess."
Ashton Scott explained that because each of them hold down jobs and own businesses in addition to raising two children and a slew of farm animals that they don't have time to worry about the keeping things in a neat order.
"It's a farm," Ashton Scott said. "We have a tote full of baby quails in our bathroom so they stay warm and our daughter is constantly bringing her pet animals (a duck or baby goat) in the house."
The Scotts' homestead features ducks, chickens, goats, a dog, a rescue cat, a guinea pig, quails and an occasional steer that they raise for meat. They just finished slaughtering their last steer to fill their freezer. They have several containers for gardening, a creek and pond nearby to enjoy fishing and fruit tress bearing fruits such as pears, apples and mangos.
Ashton Scott is a bartender at Blue Lagoon Saloon in Sebring and has her own business called Pony Pub, a mobile bartending service while her husband Cary works at Alamo Gun Shop in Naples and owns Heartland Land Services in Avon Park. Their children are just as busy as the parents. In addition to attending Cornerstone Christian Academy, both 10-year-old Savannah and 7-year-old Wyatt are involved in 4-H and work on the family farm. Savannah has been showing goats for the past two years at the fair in 4-H.
"I make sure they (goats) have food and water and stay healthy," Savannah Scott said. "The goats eat more grass. Their favorite thing to eat is grains," she explained.
She proudly stated that she got third place at the last fair in showing her goat. She has seven goats in all - two bucks and five does. One baby goat named Dolly wanders freely around the farm. Savannah explained that some of the older goats like to head butt her so they keep it separate from them.
Savannah also has Pekin ducks that the family raises for meat and eggs. She loves to take her pet duck, named Fluffy, out of the pens for walks along with some of her goats that need exercise. "I come out every day to pet Fluffy. He's not very social," Savannah said.
She has also learned some financial responsibility on the farm by selling eggs so she can raise money for summer camps. Her brother helps to collect them. Savannah has already set a career goal to be a veterinarian.
"I want to be a veterinarian. I love animals. I like taking care of them," Savannah said.
Savannah also knows that some animals get sick or they are not strong enough to live when they are born. Ashton Scott explained that it is important for her children to know where food comes from and how to raise it. She stated that the kids have had to learn about life and death on the farm and especially when it comes time to take an animal to slaughter.
"The first time we lost an animal, it was devastating. We cried for days," Ashton Scott said.
Ashton Scott was not born into the farming industry but instead learned how to homestead on her own. Ashton Scott admitted that she reads a lot of books and searches the internet for information. Her husband does have some farming knowledge since he grew up on parents' ranch.
"Our long term goal is to be self-sufficient where we don't have to go to the grocery store," Ashton Scott said.