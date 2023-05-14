The seal for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is displayed in Media, Pa., Sept. 15, 2017. A 17-year-old boy from Honduras died this week in U.S. immigration custody, American and Honduran officials said Friday, May 12. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for the facility where the teenager was held, said in a statement that a review of health care records was underway as was an investigation by a medical examiner.