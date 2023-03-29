EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories to focus on homesteading being done by local residents in Highlands County. Learn how several people have found a simple, self-sufficient, off-grid style of living.
AVON PARK – Beekeepers maintain bee colonies to help the land flourish as well as produce honey for consumption or to sell.
Richard Bittner of Bittner Bees has been assisting local grove owners and blueberry farmers by placing his hives near their fields to help with pollination. In return, he extracts the honey for his personal use and to sell. He has been in the business for 50 years coming from Cleveland, Ohio. He winters in Okeechobee with his wife, Julie, so he can maintain his 125 hives in the Avon Park and Sebring area. He hopes to some day have 250 hives.
"I have hives on the Barben property owned by Billy Barben as well as other areas," Bittner said. "I have been doing beekeeping in Highlands County for 15 years."
Bittner admitted that he was first bitten by the beekeeeping bug when he was 12 years old as he worked around the hives owned by his uncle and grandparents. He later picked up a swarm of bees and started his own hive that turned into another hive and then another.
"It's like a disease," Bittner explained about beekeeping. "It just keeps growing."
With the growth of beekeeping also comes the need for knowledge to learn the skills of the business and a beekeeper has to adjust to the real-world circumstances. For example, weather conditions can play a big part in hive production. The last hurricane flooded out several hives for beekeepers in Florida but Bittner said his worst problem was the freezing conditions experienced this last year.
"The freeze slowed down the orange blossom flow," Bittner said. "Last year was my worst year ever."
Although there were a few days of cold in Florida, most winter residents come to the state for the warmer weather even for their bees. They bring their hives down to Florida to keep the honey production going all year round.
In addition to weather conditions, insects and other animals such as bears, skunks, raccoons and opossums are serious predators to the bee hives. The larger animals are either after the honey or the bee larvae. Bears love bee larvae.
Hives also have to be checked for varroa mites, which are tiny external parasites that can be detrimental to a colony. They suck the blood from the bees and transmit deadly viruses. Beetles are also a nuisance since they like to feed off the honey which robs the bees of their food source. Bittner sets beetle traps in his hives to eliminate that problem. Other insects to be on the look out for are praying mantises, dragonflies, ambush bugs, spiders, cockroaches, ants and earwigs.
Bittner does not like to use chemicals to treat his hives but instead uses natural remedies. He has also learned to be gentle with his bees.
"I try not to hurt a single bee," Bittner said. "If you try to break their bodies or hurt them they will sting you. They don't bother me."
Bittner has had his share of bee stings but has grown immune to them and normally does not wear a beekeeping suit when extracting honey from the hives. He said that the worst bee string he ever got was in his nostrils.
Bittner also focuses on the health and reproduction of his bees. He uses a honey bee probiotic every two months to help boost the bees' immune system. He checks the hives to make sure the queen is producing eggs. He said he has to replace the queen every two years when her production slows down but she will live for 12 years.
The bees are his babies and it saddens him to realize that no one will take over his business once he is gone. Although Bittner does not have any children to pass down his beekeeping business, he does share his bee knowledge by teaching classes in the area and he mentors newcomers to the hobby. Doreen Harding, of Sebring, was one of Bittner's newest pupils taking on the challenge of beekeeping.
With a new beekeeping suit in hand, Harding met up with Bittner at his hives in rural Avon Park earlier this month to extract honey for the first time. They were working in an area that was used to pollinate the orange groves so they were pulling orange blossom honey.
"I met Richard through friends and he was kind enough to help me learn about bees," Harding said. "I have been doing sales all my life and just wanted to try something different. I bought this suit and just jumped into it."
She hopes to start off with a couple hives in her own backyard. "I'm retired. My kids are all grown and I might as well be a beekeeper," she said.
For the first time beekeeper, Bittner said they can spend anywhere between $600 to $700 which includes the $149 spent on the beekeeping suit.
Harding felt very secure inside her beekeeping suit and did not get stung for her first time out. Bittner made sure to use the smoker on the hives to quiet the bees before they began removing the frames.
Beekeeping is a profitable business since raw honey is a popular commodity that is in high demand. Bee products that are used in alternative medicine such as honey comb, bees wax, bee pollen, royal jelly, propolis tincture, and honey itself are items sold by the Bittners. They have a company in Ohio that helps them manufacture them to sell.
The Bittners will be buzzing the area for a couple more festivals before they head back up north to tend to their hives. They plan to be at the Avon Park Rotary Club Blueberry Festival on April 22 in downtown Avon Park.