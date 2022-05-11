ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Avoid going down the rabbit hole that can be social media, Aries. Put your phone or tablet to the side for a little bit and focus your attention elsewhere.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Try to stay calm and grounded right now, Taurus. Others can learn from your example at work, as you likely will be the voice of reason among your colleagues.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, if you are having trouble figuring out a path this week, try to meditate on a solution. Find a quiet spot and visualize your goals and how you can achieve them.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Be mindful of whom you confide in this week, Cancer. Not everyone has your best interests at heart and may use the information you share to his or her advantage instead of yours.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
A partner or close friend may seem to pull away from you this week, Leo. Don’t take it personally as it won’t be a permanent break. Soon things will be back to normal.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Sticking to your normal routine this week simply will not be possible, Virgo. Start brainstorming ways you can get things done more quickly.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, your ego may take a temporary hit as someone in your sphere gets a promotion or a recognition before you. Don’t take this to heart as it is only time before you get to shine.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Try not to trigger any people in your home who seem to be more tense than usual, Scorpio. It may be tricky, but keep the calm and maintain the status quo for now.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Well-meaning advice can backfire if it is offered unsolicited, Sagittarius. Unless someone comes to you seeking help, it’s best to stay silent for now.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Try to avoid any impulsive spending for the next several days, Capricorn. The temptation will be high, so this will be a bit of a challenge for you. Stick to the essentials.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, stay calm and keep your nose to the grindstone during a potentially hectic week. This may mean taking a day off or at least a step back.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Some truths are difficult to hear and swallow, Pisces. Only through learning all sides of the story can you grow as a person.