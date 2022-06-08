ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Warm and fuzzy feelings are the name of the game this week, Aries. Real world and online friends are sending love and support your way, and this helps you in any endeavor.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, try reaching out to colleagues you admire in the days to come. They can be an important network of people who help you make smart decisions regarding your career.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Don’t be afraid to speak your dreams to the universe, Gemini. This week you just may find out that the cosmic climate is ready to provide for you and make things happen.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, concerns within your circle of friends that you thought were over and done with may resurface. Don’t let them adversely affect your happiness.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Energy will be intense this week, Leo. Use it to your advantage to sail effortlessly through your list of chores or professional responsibilities. You’ll have extra fuel for fun as well.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, try to stay the course as best as possible even when others are throwing distractions your way left and right. Simply keep your head down and plow through.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, you are not one to rock the boat, but don’t be afraid to get a little loud and rowdy in the name of a good time this week. Self-expression can be a good thing.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, lay some ground rules at home, especially for when you are working out of your home office. Others have to know there are limits to interruptions.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Don’t worry if you feel disorganized or preoccupied right now, Sagittarius. By the end of the week, you’ll be back into the groove and things will move along smoothly.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
You don’t need permission to treat yourself to a little luxury and indulgence, Capricorn. This week you can book a spa visit or maybe a spending spree to spruce up your wardrobe.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, try not to grow impatient this week and expect immediate results on something you started. It could take some time before all of the pieces fall into place.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
It’s time to make peace with any issues with which you have been struggling, Pisces. Friends can help if you let them.