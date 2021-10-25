Scary movies are as much a part of Halloween as candy and costumes. This Halloween, scare up some entertainment with any of the following films.
· Halloween (1978): Thanks to its title, perhaps no film is more synonymous with Halloween than this John Carpenter classic. A decade and a half after murdering his sister on Halloween night in1963, deranged Michael Myers is back to terrorize his hometown of Haddonfield.
· Night of the Living Dead (1968): Recently deceased writer/director George Romero's tale of the dead suddenly coming back to life is a horror genre classic. Curl up on the couch and watch in horror as a handful of frightened characters attempt to keep flesh eating monsters at bay as they hide in an abandoned farmhouse.
· Pumpkinhead (1988): B-movie legend Lance Henriksen stars as Ed Harley in this cult classic about a vengeful father who hopes to get revenge on the people responsible for his son's death. After conjuring a towering demon to do his dirty work, Harley experiences remorse as Pumpkinhead kills again and again.
· Friday the 13th (1980): Another horror classic, this film follows a group of teenagers who are attempting to reopen an abandoned campground. One by one each teen is murdered by a mysterious killer, who ultimately turns out to be Jason Voorhees, who drowned at the campground as a boy years earlier.
· Hellraiser (1987): A simple puzzle box serves as the catalyst for this classic from horror master Clive Barker, making his directorial debut with this tale focusing on a zombie being pursued by demons.
· Frankenstein (1931): Film buffs who want something scary and historic this Halloween can opt for this nearly century-old adaptation of Mary Shelley's tale of an obsessed scientist who creates a monster from the body parts of various exhumed corpses.
· Children of the Corn (1984): Based on a short story from horror fiction legend Stephen King, this film focuses on a couple's relocation to a rural Nebraska town. Upon their arrival, they begin to suspect something is amiss, ultimately learning a religious cult of children is terrorizing the town.