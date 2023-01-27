Kristin Preble, 13, and her mother Carol, get ready to leave the Ingomar Middle School in Franklin Park, Pa., Jan. 21, 1984. Kristin brought a briefcase with classified government documents to school as a show-and-tell project for her class. Her dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room several years earlier and taken them home as a souvenir. Marked “Classified, Confidential, Executive” and “Property of the United States Government,” the material from the Carter White House ended up in the hands of the Reagan campaign and, eventually, the schoolgirl.